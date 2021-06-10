CMT Music Awards 2021: Carly Pearce Walks The Red Carpet With Her Dog As 'hottest Date'

Carly Pearce is known for her love for her pet dog June. She regularly shares pictures and videos with her dog on her social media handles. The singer recently stunned everyone when she attended the CMT Music Awards 2021 with her pet dog June. She is seen walking the red carpet for the CMT Music Awards 2021 with June as she posed for the cameras. Since then, the pictures of her appearance have been going viral all over social media.

Carly Pearce attends CMT Music Awards 2021 with her pet dog June

Carly Pearce at CMT Music Awards 2021 surprised everyone when she arrived in a matching outfit with her dog at the ceremony. The award function took place in Nashville on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Carly Pearce is seen at her stylish best avatar as she wore a three-piece ensemble outfit. Her outfit consisted of a bralette, jacket and shorts that were embellished with tulle ruffles, beads and floral motifs. She completed her look with silver pointed toed pumps and hoop earrings. Just like her, the one-year-old rescue pooch June can also be seen dressed perfectly for the occasion with a shiny pink, diamond-encrusted collar and a leash to match with Carly Pearce’s three-piece outfit.

Talking about June and the event to etonline.ccom, Carly Pearce shared that she is just glad that June did not use the bathroom on the carpet and embarrass her or bite someone or pull her outfit apart. Talking about June, Carly added that she is good and she is proud of her. She also shared pictures from the event and called her pet dog June the 'hottest date'. Here is a look at Carly Pearce at CMT Music Awards 2021 with her pet dog June.

In April this year, Carly Pearce celebrated the first birthday of June. She had shared an adorable picture with June to celebrate the day. Yesterday she had also shared a video of her dog June for the CMT Music Awards 2021. In the video, June is seen playing with her brother Johnny, who is Pearce's mother Jackie's dog. Carly Pearce was nominated in the Female Video of the Year category for her song Next Girl at CMT Music Awards 2021

CMT Music Awards 2021 performers

This year’s CMT Music Awards had a strong lineup of performers. The star-studded ceremony was hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown. The performers' list featured several big names like Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Mickey Guyton, and Luke Bryan among others. Lady A, Carly Pearce, and Lindsay Ell kicked off the show with a performance of Like a Lady while Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, and Jon Randall performed an acoustic version of her song Tequila Does. Here is a look at the CMT Music Awards 2021 winners.

CMT Music Awards 2021 winners

Video of the Year: Carrie Underwood with John Legend – “Hallelujah

Female Video of the Year: Gabby Barrett – “The Good Ones”

Male Video of the Year: Kane Brown – “Worship You”

Duo/ Group Video of the Year: Little Big Town – “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

Breakthrough Video of the Year: Dylan Scott – “Nobody”

Collaborative Video of the Year: Chris Young and Kane Brown – “Famous Friends”

CMT Performance of the Year: Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey “The Other Girl”

Image: Carly Pearce Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.