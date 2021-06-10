CMT Music Awards 2021: Carrie Underwood Gives Breathtaking Performance

The CMT Music Awards 2021 recently went underway and saw the performances of many celebrated country music artists. One of the celebs to perform on the stage of CMT Music Awards 2021 was Carrie Underwood who gave a breathtaking performance. Carrie Underwood bought the band Need To Breathe with her on the stage to perform.

Carrie Underwood at CMT Music Awards 2021

Carrie Underwood performed the song I Wanna Remember at The Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee where the event was held. Need To Breathe joined Carrie for the performance on the stage. Carrie was seen wearing a glittering white jacket and pants with a black belt and boots, while her long curls cascaded down her shoulders.

Carrie was nominated for the Best Video Of The Year with John Legend for their song Hallelujah. Underwood won the award, other artists nominated for the category were Kane Brown for Worldwide Beautiful, Keith Urban and Pink for One Too Many, and Kelsea Ballerini for Hole in the Bottle.

CMT Music Awards 2021 performers

The star-studded ceremony was hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, who were also big winners and the event and featured a list of breathtaking performances, from Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Mickey Guyton, and Luke Bryan, just to name a few. Lady A, Carly Pearce, and Lindsay Ell kicked off the show for a high-energy, super fun performance of Like a Lady. Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, and Jon Randall performed an acoustic version of her song Tequila Does. Lambert was seen wearing a fringe suede jacket, jeans, a yellow printed blouse, and a burgundy wide-brimmed hat as she sang the hit tune.

Linda Martell was honoured with the CMT Equal Play Award during the show, for her contribution to paving the way for Black artists in the country music industry. Martell who was the first Black woman to ever perform at the Grand Ole Opry was conferred the award by Mickey Guyton, who paid tribute to Martell's legacy with a powerful retrospective on the lasting mark she left on the country music industry and America.

IMAGE: CARRIE UNDERWOOD'S INSTAGRAM

