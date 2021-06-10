CMT Music Awards 2021: From Kelsea Ballerini To Kate Brown, See Best-dressed Celebs

CMT Music Awards 2021 was held on June 9 at a live ceremony in Nashville. The event was hosted by Kate Brown and Kelsea Ballerini. The event followed COVID-19 guidelines and included some of the biggest country stars who walked the red carpet in their best looks. From Carly Pearce, Lindsay Ell to Dylan Scott, the CMT Music Awards 2021 red carpet was lit with several celebrities making fashion statements. Check out the best-dressed celebs.

Carly Pearce

Carly Pearce played safe with her outfit as she opted for a white coordinate set. Her dress was complemented with a peach floral design and silver pearl border detailing. Carly Pearce was accompanied by her 'best date ever' which is her pet June. Her minimal makeup look was subtly topped with lip gloss and completed with a natural curly hair look.

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini decided to carry a Barbie-inspired look. She donned a hot pink LaQuan Smith bustier top and matching moto-style pants. Her blonde hair was left open with two braids giving her a cleaned look. For makeup, Kelsea kept it subtle with minimal makeup.

Lindsay Ell

Lindsay Ell revealed that she broke her foot after debuting a silver cast at the CMT Music Awards 2021. The singer was chasing her pup and accidentally broke her foot. But this did not ruin her night instead she wore silver tape on her foot. She was seen donning a silver embroidered attire with Nike sneakers and the silver tape matched with her accessories.

Kane Brown

Kane Brown was the host and one of the CMT Music Awards 2021 winners. He donned a clean look in a grey tuxedo paired with a blue printed shirt. Brown opted for black formal shoes to complete the look. He also wore a minimal silver necklace to amp up his look.

Lauren Alaina

Lauren Alaina arrived in this split look — which was part sleek black and silver jumpsuit and part elegant tan ballgown. She balanced the look with dark lip colour and a messy hairdo. Alaina's look was completed with black stilettos.

Tenille Arts

Tenille Arts walked the red carpet in an elegant strapless gown, which included a pretty purple and black geometric beaded pattern throughout. She balanced her look with subtle makeup. Tenille opted for a middle-parted sleek hair look to go with her outfit.

Promo Image Source: Kelsea Ballerini/ CMT/Tenille Arts Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.