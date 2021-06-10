CMT Music Awards 2021: Thomas Rhett Attends Event Alone As Pregnant Wife Falls Sick

Thomas Rhett at CMT Music Awards 2021 was seen flying solo as his pregnant wife Lauren Akins stayed home. As per Lauren Akins, she had stayed in given that she was not well and was having a tough day. The Live In Love author posted a video on Instagram on June 9, 2021, the day of the awards function, that said that she was spending the day in bed with her fifteen months old daughter. The author is pregnant with her and Thomas Rhett’s fourth child. Lauren Akins is suffering from acute nausea and morning sickness this time around, her post read.

Why Lauren Akin's skipped out on The CMT Music Awards 2021

In the video, the mother-daughter duo is seen enjoying some quality time together before the arrival of the next baby. They are seen lying in bed as Lauren is trying to teach her toddler a few words. The baby is managing to parrot some of the words but the baby lisp is making everything she says extra adorable and her mom can be heard laughing in the background. Lauren Akins captioned her video by saying, “Lennon’s funny little personality is the best distraction from the nausea on my sick days (although they’re MUCH better now). Just have to shut us in my bedroom & watch Moana with sunglasses and Willa Gray’s watercolors all over her face...over & over.....whatever works.”

While Lauren Akins was sick at home, hubby Thomas Rhett could not miss the CMT Music Awards 2021, given that he was performing at the show. He sang his song Country Again for the crowd. The singer was also nominated for the Male Video of the Year for his song What’s Your Country Song. The other singers who were also nominated for the same category were Chris Stapleton, Darius Rucker, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan and Luke Combs.

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins got married back in October 2012. After not conceiving for a few years, the couple adopted their first baby, a daughter, in 2017. They named their baby girl Willa Gray. After Willa Gray, they conceived Ada James who is now three years old and then the fifteen months old Lennon Love. It was only last month that they announced that they were expecting their fourth baby.

IMAGE: LAUREN AKIN'S INSTAGRAM

