CMT Music Awards Gets A New Release Date And Venue; Check Details

The organisers of CMT Music Awards 2022 recently unveiled its new release date and venue and even revealed that it will air on CBS for the first time. It was also revealed that the event will be jam-packed with the most star power, world premiere performances and one-of-a-kind collaborations from in and around Music City. While the CMT Music Awards 2022 nominees are yet to be announced, read further ahead to learn everything about the 2022 CMT Music Awards.

2022 CMT Music Awards new release date & time

2022 CMT Music Awards is slated to air live from Nashville's Municipal Auditorium on April 11, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. It was also unveiled that the highly-anticipated music show will air on CBS for the first time, and will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. According to People, the executive producers Margaret Comeaux, John Hamlin and Leslie Fram recently issued a statement and teased the fans to expect the most unforgettable CMT Music Awards, jam-packed with the most star-power, world premiere performances and much more.

The statement read, "Expect the most unforgettable CMT Music Awards yet, jam-packed with the most star-power, world premiere performances and one-of-a-kind collaborations from in and around Music City."

On the other hand, Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music, Live Events & Alternative Programming, CBS, teased in a statement that the biggest and best moments in music were coming to CBS and added that they were thrilled that their team was able to coordinate a new date to bring this marquee event for television to CBS, and maximize the power of the ViacomCBS universe behind it.

The statement read, "The biggest and best moments in music are coming to CBS this April. The CMT brand is preeminent in the world of country music, and we are thrilled that their team was able to coordinate a new date to bring this marquee event for television to CBS, and maximize the power of the ViacomCBS universe behind it."

The 2021 CMT Music Awards were hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, while H.E.R. and Chris Stapleton, Gladys Knight, Mickey Guyton and BRELAND, and NEEDTOBREATHE and Carrie Underwood and others set the stage on fire with their performances.

Image: ANI