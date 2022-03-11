CMT Music Awards: Kelsea Ballerini And Anthony Mackie Roped In To Host The Show

The CMT Music Awards are exactly a month away now and its organisers have revealed the celebrity anchors who will host the show. It is the first time this cable-only show will be premiering as a prime-time broadcast TV show. On the occasion, it will sea country star Kelsea Ballerini returning as the co-host. She will be joined by actor Anthony Mackie.

As per a report by Variety, CBS recently revealed Anthony Mackie and Kelsea Ballerini will co-host the upcoming CMT Music Awards. CMT is a fan-voted award show for country music videos and TV performances. It is broadcasted on CMT every year, while this year the show will be aired on CBS.

The CMT Awards have been hosted by country music figures for years. However, in the show's history, no actor has shared the duties of an anchor. The various hosts of the show include Kane Brown, Sarah Hyland, Ashley McBryde, Kristen Bell, Brittany Snow, Pamela Anderson and Kathy Najimy.

As per Variety, the executive producers Margaret Comeaux, Leslie Fram and John Hamlin shed light on the dynamic duo that they have roped in to host the show. They said, "We couldn't pass up the opportunity to pair one of the biggest names in country music with one of the world's most electrifying superheroes to host our biggest CMT Music Awards ever." "Kelsea and Anthony are each wildly successful in their own right and, combined, bring mega star power that transcends the worlds of music, film and pop culture with a supersized fan base. We know this dynamic duo is the perfect pairing to bring our show to the next level as we reach our largest global audience ever live on CBS," they added.

More about 2022 CMT Music Awards hosts

Kelsea Ballerini is taking hosting CMT Music Awards duty for the second time. The country singer earlier co-hosted the show with Kane Brown. The singer recently also performed at ACM Awards and wowed the audience with her voice. On the other hand, Anthony Mackie was last seen in the Marvel Studios series The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. The actor is a surprise choice to host the show even though he presented an award in the show last year. The show's nominations will be announced on March 16, while the show will premiere on TV on April 11.

Image: AP