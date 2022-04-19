Last Updated:

Coachella 2022: Aespa To Perform Unreleased New Song On Main Stage Of Music Festival

After 2NE1's grand reunion at the popular music festival, SM Entertainment's aespa is set to take the stage at Coachella 2022. Read more.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
2NE1

Image: Twitter/@AESPASTREAM


Counted as one of the most popular music festivals, Coachella 2022 is underway in full swing with the first schedule coming to an end on April 17, 2022. The event witnessed some of the biggest artists including the likes of The Weeknd, Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and more taking to the main stage to perform their chart-topping hits. Moreover, seven-time Grammy award-winning singer Billie Eilish became the youngest person to headline the festival.

Additionally, the K-pop community also shone at the festival as Coachella successfully brought together 2NE1 after six years along with Hip-Hop pioneers Epik High in attendance. Adding to the list, another K-pop band namely aespa will take the main stage to perform their biggest hits. 

Aespa at Coachella 2022

The official Twitter handle of aespa confirmed that the South Korean band will take the main stage of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2022. This will make the band--which consists of Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning--the first idol group from the fourth generation of K-pop to perform at Coachella.

READ | Travis Scott performs at Coachella 2022 private party months after Astroworld Tragedy

Aespa will take on the main stage on April 23, 2022. Along with their chart-topping songs like 'Black Mamba', 'Next Level' and 'Savage', they will also perform an unreleased new song. The four-member band is also the first band from SM Entertainment to perform at Coachella. 

READ | Coachella 2022: Carly Rae Jepsen debuts new single 'Western Wind' at music festival

Another point to note, as pointed out by fans on Twitter, is that aespa is the first K-pop band to be formally invited to perform at Coachella's main stage. While BLACKPINK who performed at Coachella in 2019 had taken on the Sahara Stage. On the other hand, 2NE1 who marked their reunion after six years this year made a surprise appearance. 

READ | Coachella 2022, Day 3 Highlights: The Weeknd, Doja Cat put an energetic end to 1st weekend

After the announcement, fans of the band spent no time trending the band on social media and celebrating their achievement. Many fans pointed out that aespa will perform at the big stage without having any world tours under their name. One fan tweeted, ''aespa are confirmed to be performing unreleased music at Coachella. Y’all next comeback is gonna be so insane i fear.'' while another netizen wrote, ''Imagine a 1 year and 5 months old girl group did that. We are so proud of you girls and we are so excited for your performance this weekend at coachella''.

READ | Former 2NE1 member CL recalls finding out about her group disbanding through media

Image: Twitter/@AESPASTREAM

READ | Coachella 2022: K-Pop group '2NE1' makes surprise return at the music festival; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: 2NE1, K-pop, Coachella 2022
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND