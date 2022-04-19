Coachella 2022: Aespa To Perform Unreleased New Song On Main Stage Of Music Festival

Counted as one of the most popular music festivals, Coachella 2022 is underway in full swing with the first schedule coming to an end on April 17, 2022. The event witnessed some of the biggest artists including the likes of The Weeknd, Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and more taking to the main stage to perform their chart-topping hits. Moreover, seven-time Grammy award-winning singer Billie Eilish became the youngest person to headline the festival.

Additionally, the K-pop community also shone at the festival as Coachella successfully brought together 2NE1 after six years along with Hip-Hop pioneers Epik High in attendance. Adding to the list, another K-pop band namely aespa will take the main stage to perform their biggest hits.

Aespa at Coachella 2022

The official Twitter handle of aespa confirmed that the South Korean band will take the main stage of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2022. This will make the band--which consists of Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning--the first idol group from the fourth generation of K-pop to perform at Coachella.

Aespa will take on the main stage on April 23, 2022. Along with their chart-topping songs like 'Black Mamba', 'Next Level' and 'Savage', they will also perform an unreleased new song. The four-member band is also the first band from SM Entertainment to perform at Coachella.

Another point to note, as pointed out by fans on Twitter, is that aespa is the first K-pop band to be formally invited to perform at Coachella's main stage. While BLACKPINK who performed at Coachella in 2019 had taken on the Sahara Stage. On the other hand, 2NE1 who marked their reunion after six years this year made a surprise appearance.

aespa to reveal unreleased song at their upcoming coachella performance. im about to faint icb this finally new music from aespa 😭 — ًً (@thatshotg) April 19, 2022

#aespa becomes KPOP’s first girl group to be invited to perform on the main stage of America's biggest music festival, #Coachella! Setlist includes some of their hottest tracks along with an unreleased new song! Their much anticipated performance will take place on April 23! — aespa (@aespa_official) April 19, 2022

After the announcement, fans of the band spent no time trending the band on social media and celebrating their achievement. Many fans pointed out that aespa will perform at the big stage without having any world tours under their name. One fan tweeted, ''aespa are confirmed to be performing unreleased music at Coachella. Y’all next comeback is gonna be so insane i fear.'' while another netizen wrote, ''Imagine a 1 year and 5 months old girl group did that. We are so proud of you girls and we are so excited for your performance this weekend at coachella''.

aespa at coachella, the first kpop girl group officially invited on main stage, deserve girls🫶❤️ pic.twitter.com/OJAVcGjwHG — _ (@_be_myhappiness) April 19, 2022

aespa preforming at coachella only means one thing, ningning WILL be going viral pic.twitter.com/YxrV08iPxs — ex menace of twt (@pIaygirIicarti) April 19, 2022

Image: Twitter/@AESPASTREAM