Coachella 2022, Day 3 Highlights: The Weeknd, Doja Cat Put An Energetic End To 1st Weekend

Popular music festival Coachella is back with a bang after a two-year hiatus owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic all across the globe. The prestigious event's first weekend was held from April 15 to April 17 at the Empire Polo Ground, California.

Coachella 2022 will return for its second weekend at the same venue from April 22 to April 24. Musicians including The Weeknd, Finneas, Doja Cat and many more set the stage on fire on the last day of the first weekend. Here, we have curated all the major highlights of Coachella 2022, Day 3.

Coachella 2022, Day 3 Highlights

Finneas returns once again

On Day 2 of the festival, during Billie Eilish's debut at Coachella 2022, the Lovely songstress introduced her brother Finneas to the sage. “This is my brother Finneas. He’s my best friend and we make everything together,” said Eilish. Post which, the duo performed 'Your Power' together. On Day 3, Finneas returned to the stage, however, this time it was for a solo performance.

Jessie Reyez shaves armpits on stage

Among the many musicians who performed on Day 3 were rapper Vince Staples, Alec Benjamin, Hayden James, Olivia O'Brien and more. Even Canadian singer Jessie Reyez took over the stage on the last day of the festival's first weekend. However, while ending her performance, she ended up shaving her armpits on stage.

Orville Peck brings back country music

Orville Peck made his debut at the musical festival by bringing back country music to the stage. He performed on a slew of country songs including Drive Me, Crazy, Dead of Night, C'mon Baby, Cry and more.

Karol G pays tribute to Latin Music

Colombian singer Karol G chose an outfit that paid tribute to her country's flag. In addition to this, she took over the stage by performing hit Latin tracks including Mi Gente, Hips Don't Lie, Despacito, Macarena and more.

Doja Cat leads the stage

Rapper Doja Cat made a sizzling entrance on the stage of Coachella 2022 as she made fans groove on her hit tracks 'Woman' and 'Vegas'. The main highlight of her performance came when rapper Tyga made a surprising cameo. The two then performed their 2019 hit single 'Juicy'.

The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia close the first weekend

The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia closed the first weekend on an energetic note. While The Weeknd performed his hit singles The Hills, Blinding Light and Can't Feel My Face. He was later joined by the Swedish House Mafia as they put an end to the show with the track, Moth to a Flame.

(Image: @coachella/Instagram)