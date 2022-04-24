Singer Billie Eilish took the excitement of the audience a notch higher on the second weekend of Coachella 2022 by welcoming Hayley Williams on the stage. Just before her entrance, the Lovely songstress rocked the stage with her brother Finneas as the duo performed 'Your Power' together. After the duet set with Finneas, Billie Eilish brought out Hayley Williams, thereby prompting loud cheers from the crowd.

The Coachella 2022 headliner used a surprising way to introduce Williams to the crowd as she said, "Oh, look! An empty seat. Who’s that for? Everybody, can we please welcome my friend Hayley Williams!”

Billie Eilish brings out Hayley Williams

On Saturday night, the duo showed flaunted their singing prowess by performing on Paramore’s 2007 hit Misery Business. The surprising performance was accentuated by Finneas' guitar play. Upon arrival, both Eilish and Finneas hugged Williams, who was filled with excitement to make her debut at the prestigious music festival. While addressing the crowd William said, "This is my first Coachella, whoa. Thanks for sharing this with me. This is sick!”

Billie Eilish falls on her face

In an unfortunate turn of events, Billie Eilish also took a tumble at Coachella 2022 during her set. However, like a boss lady, she moved on with her performance as she laughed it away. After the lights dimmed, the singer who had a pitch-black stage to confront tumbled and fell flat on her said, 'Ouch!', she exclaimed.

Just seconds later, Eilish regained her composure to state, "I’m good. I stepped on the – it was dark. Ouch! I tripped on the f***ing fire thing." She further urged fans to dance saying, "Okay, let’s dance, huh?" as she yelped 'ow’ in pain. Putting the embarrassing incident behind she continued her set after explaining the hilarious moment. She added, "You guys, I seriously ate s**t. Seriously. It was pitch black. You see that square? This f***ing thing? I went “de-de-de-de-de-de-de-de-de, bonk!” and fell onto my face."

The prestigious event's first weekend was held from April 15 to April 17 at the Empire Polo Ground, California. Now, Coachella 2022 has returned for its second weekend at the same venue from April 22 to April 24.

Image: Twitter/@sagesurge