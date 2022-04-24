Last Updated:

Coachella 2022: K-pop Group Aespa Rock The Stage With Unreleased Song 'Life’s Too Short'

K-pop group Aespa set the music stage ablaze with their highly anticipated debut on the second day of the second weekend at Coachella 2022.

Written By
Mamta Raut
Coachella 2022

Image: Twitter/@exo_neosfiles


Popular music festival Coachella is back with a bang after a two-year hiatus owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic all across the globe. The prestigious event's first weekend was held from April 15 to April 17 at the Empire Polo Ground, California. Now, Coachella 2022 has returned for its second weekend at the same venue from April 22 to April 24. K-pop group aespa set the music stage ablaze with their highly anticipated debut on the second day of the second weekend at Coachella 2022.

Aespa debuts at Coachella 2022

Fans present at the event experienced 88rising's 'Head In The Clouds Forever' featuring aespa, the all-girl k-pop group who made their debut in the music industry merely just 18 months ago. The band took over the stage on April 23, during the second weekend of the popular music festival. Needless to say, the all-girl group showed off their womanpower as they rocked the stage. Notably, their Coachella 2022 performance also marks the band's first live concert in the United States.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Coachella (@coachella)

Previously, several media reports suggested that aespa will perform their unreleased English track 'Life's Too Short' during the prestigious festival and the claims have now turned out to be true. The group of four girls namely, Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning aptly made the audience groove to their unreleased song. In addition to this, they also enticed fans with their hit numbers including aenergy, Black Mamba, Savage and Next Level. Apart from showing off vocals, the performers commanded the stage with confident dance moves.

READ | Milli marks Coachella debut by eating Mango sticky rice, leads sale surge of Thai sweet

Aespa began their set with aenergy which was accentuated with a unique neon jungle concept. However, the major highlight came when the quartet perfomed their unreleased track prompting the crowd to cheer for them. While closing their performance, the group changed the lyrics of their song from “What’s the name? Black Mamba!” to “Where we at? Coachella!”, thereby putting an energetic end to their debut at Coachella 2022.  Prior to their entry, giveon turned muse for the crow with his soulful numbers. The second weekend of Coachella 2022 will be ended by day three headliners The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia on April 24.

READ | Hardik Pandya's lookalike performing at Coachella 2022 takes internet by storm; See pic

Image: Twitter/@exo_neosfiles

READ | Lizzo joins Harry Styles at Coachella; performs One Direction's 'What Makes You Beautiful'
READ | Coachella 2022: Harry Styles extends support to Ukraine; says 'be kind to one another'
READ | Coachella 2022, Weekend 2, Day 1 Highlights: Harry Styles, Big Sean set music stage ablaze

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Coachella 2022, Aespa Band, K-pop
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND