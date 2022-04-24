Coachella 2022: K-pop Group Aespa Rock The Stage With Unreleased Song 'Life’s Too Short'

Popular music festival Coachella is back with a bang after a two-year hiatus owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic all across the globe. The prestigious event's first weekend was held from April 15 to April 17 at the Empire Polo Ground, California. Now, Coachella 2022 has returned for its second weekend at the same venue from April 22 to April 24. K-pop group aespa set the music stage ablaze with their highly anticipated debut on the second day of the second weekend at Coachella 2022.

Aespa debuts at Coachella 2022

Fans present at the event experienced 88rising's 'Head In The Clouds Forever' featuring aespa, the all-girl k-pop group who made their debut in the music industry merely just 18 months ago. The band took over the stage on April 23, during the second weekend of the popular music festival. Needless to say, the all-girl group showed off their womanpower as they rocked the stage. Notably, their Coachella 2022 performance also marks the band's first live concert in the United States.

Previously, several media reports suggested that aespa will perform their unreleased English track 'Life's Too Short' during the prestigious festival and the claims have now turned out to be true. The group of four girls namely, Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning aptly made the audience groove to their unreleased song. In addition to this, they also enticed fans with their hit numbers including aenergy, Black Mamba, Savage and Next Level. Apart from showing off vocals, the performers commanded the stage with confident dance moves.

“let’s keep this party going” - Winter Coachella 2022 pic.twitter.com/No9FATj7Td — bella | AESPCHELLA 2022 😭 (@ohmywayv) April 24, 2022

Aespa began their set with aenergy which was accentuated with a unique neon jungle concept. However, the major highlight came when the quartet perfomed their unreleased track prompting the crowd to cheer for them. While closing their performance, the group changed the lyrics of their song from “What’s the name? Black Mamba!” to “Where we at? Coachella!”, thereby putting an energetic end to their debut at Coachella 2022. Prior to their entry, giveon turned muse for the crow with his soulful numbers. The second weekend of Coachella 2022 will be ended by day three headliners The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia on April 24.

Image: Twitter/@exo_neosfiles