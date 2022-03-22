Coachella 2022: Petition Launched To Drop Rapper Kanye West From Music Festival Lineup

Rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, has been facing backlash for his actions on his personal Instagram handle, which was earlier suspended. A petition has now been launched seeking the Coachella 2022 festival organizers to drop the celebrity from their lineup and had gained close to 30,000 signatures. This comes days after West was barred from performing at the Grammy Awards 2022.

Kanye West dropped from Coachella 2022

A Change.org petition is calling for the popular rapper to be dropped from the lineup of the famous festival. The petition was launched by Caramello Marie on March 17 and quickly gained momentum. The description of the petition mentioned that the world has watched West 'harass, manipulate, and hurt' Kim Kardashian and her new beau Pete Davidson for a while now and no one 'stands up to him'. The petition continued, "This is ridiculous that he is allowed to freely do this. Coachella (along with other brand names that are still working with him) should be ashamed of themselves and should not be giving him any more of a platform".

Kanye West barred from performing at Grammy Awards 2022

According to a report by Variety, the rapper was most recently barred from performing at the upcoming Grammy Awards owing to his 'concerning online behaviour'. It is important to note that the Donda singer has been nominated for five Grammy awards. It was before this that the popular celebrity's Instagram account was suspended. This came after he reportedly posted a controversial slur about The Daily Show host, Trevor Noah, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The post made the rounds online and was soon deleted from the platform.

PEOPLE recently reported that the rapper's ex-wife Kim Kardashian needed a 'break' from the rapper's social media posts, which often target her and her SNL fame beau. A source also told the publication that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum believed the social media suspension was 'fair'. They said, "Kim found the suspension to be fair, but her reaction wasn't very dramatic. She didn't make a big deal out of it and joked that she needed a break for a day. All of Kanye's posts have been exhausting for her though."

Image: AP