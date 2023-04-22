Coachella 2023 Weekend 2: Becky G Performs At The Music Festival

The most awaited Coachella 2023 weekend 2 has started and people from across nations have gathered to watch their favourite stars perform. The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is being held at the Empire Polo Club in California and this is the 22nd edition of the music festival. The first day of weekend 2 will again be headlined by Bad Bunny.

Becky G, who performed on the first day of weekend 2, wore a pink coloured outfit for her Coachella performance. It was similar to the blue sparkling outfit she wore during the Coachella 2023 weekend 1. She paired her sparkling custom-made outfit with a pink cowboy hat. She shared the photos from her performance on her Instagram handle.

The singer later transitioned into a sparkling pink dress for her other set. Becky G performed with Natti Natasha again on the Coachella weekend 2. She captioned the post, "Mi gente. There are no words. Agradecida y bendecida. It’ll take me a minute to process all that was these last two weekends. But for now, just… THANK YOU." Check the post below.

About first day of Coachella 2023 weekend 2

While several artists including Pusha T, Doechii, MUNA, YUNGBLUD and Becky G among others have already performed on weekend 2, audience is eagerly waiting for the performance by others stars. They include Burna Boy, Blondie, Gorillaz, Two Friends, Metro Bloomin, Idris Elba, Kaytranada and Bad Bunny among others. Check the posts below:

Shoutout to the parents that let their kids go to @yungblud pic.twitter.com/maq2fUDWCu — Coachella (@coachella) April 22, 2023

Don't need to worry about no one when you get Silk Chiffon live @whereisMUNA @phoebe_bridgers



Catch all the surprises on the @YouTube livestream at https://t.co/gW7w2jV5nG pic.twitter.com/XiQuJ7CIaW — Coachella (@coachella) April 22, 2023

The performance timings for weekend 2 is quite different from the first weekend. However, the list of stars and headliners are still the same. Bad Bunny will be the last person to perform at the first day of Coachella 2023 weekend 2.