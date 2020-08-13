Colbie Caillat Leaves Her Band Gone West; Says 'this Was Not An Easy Decision'

Singer Colbie Caillat has officially left her band Gone West after two years. The singer broke the news via a post on her Instagram. The news comes four months after Colbie Caillat ended her relationship with fiancé and bandmate Justin Young. The two were together for 10 years. Read ahead to know more about Colbie Caillat's band.

Colbie Caillat's band announcement

Colbie Caillat announced through Instagram that she will leave her band Gone West on Wednesday. Gone West members included Colbie, Justin Young, Jason Reeves, and Nelly Joy. Jason Reeves and Nelly Joy are also a couple.

Colbie Caillat wrote in her post that a lot of time had gone into making this decision. She further explained that she and Justin had made the decision together to leave the band. She also mentioned that a creative partnership with friends had its own ups and downs. She then added that both of them (Colbie Caillat and Justin Young) had decided that it was the right decision to leave the band. She also stated that she and Justin will continue to make music together.

Coming to Colbie Caillat's second paragraph, she mentioned that she was proud of the music the band had created together over the last few years. She also added that - 'Canyons is an album we truly love and cherish' and mentioned that there was a lot of 'truth' in the experiences they had all gone through.

Her post further read - I want to thank all of my fans and all of Gone Wests fans for supporting our music, coming to our shows, and everything in-between. I also want to thank Country radio, JR & SiriusXM, Triple Tigers and our entire teams hard work and creativity, and for believing in us and helping our music get out into the world. Thank you all.

Many fans who love Colbie Caillat's songs and are fans of Gone West members have all commented on the post. Most fans are upset that the singer has left her band. A few also mentioned that they loved Colbie Caillat's songs. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Colbie Caillat's Instagram

Promo Pic Credit: Colbie Caillat's Instagram

