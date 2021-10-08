Coldplay & BTS Take Fans Inside 'My Universe', Share Behind-the-scene Video; Watch

Coldplay and BTS released their first collaboration last week. The two award-winning bands performed the song My Universe in English and Korean in the colourful video. And now, the YouTube handle of Coldplay recently dropped a behind-the-scenes video and gave some glimpses of the bands having fun during their shoot.

The behind-the-scenes video featured footage of BTS recording in a studio while Coldplay performing the song in Barcelona. BTS members RM, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, and Jin had their usual energy while shooting the song. RM and Jin had a big laugh while V and Jin amazed their fellow bandmates with their goofy avatars. Jungkook, Suga and J-Hope also had a fun time while performing their parts.

The director on My Universe's theme

Dave Meyers, the director of the music video, gave some insights about the theme in the My Universe BTS clip. He said, "This is our second adventure defining The Spheres. My Universe is really about the power of music to bring people together, inspire against all odds. The premise is quite simple, it's really a performance video, different bands on different planets jamming. It just happens that it's in outer space and you know we have got an alien band called Supernova 7."

"The central theme behind this is one DJ's effort to connect all the musicians on different planets and broadcast their signal to the world," he added. Francois Audouy, production manager of the music video, talked about the shot locations. He said, "We were lucky enough to find these locations early on, like the abandoned swimming pool and then here we are at an abandoned cement factory just outside Barcelona."

RM on My Universe's vibe

The leader of the South Korean boy band, RM, also talked about the message and vibe of the song. He revealed Coldplay's Chris Martin visited Seoul and recorded BTS' part. He said, "Chris made this song in many cities. He did come to Seoul like two months, three months ago and recorded this, all the gang and our vocal parts together." "The overall story of this is video will totally convey and deliver the vibe and the message of the song," RM added. Here is the behind-the-scenes video of BTS.

