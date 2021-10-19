Coldplay & Selena Gomez Perform ‘Let Somebody Go’ Live For The First Time; WATCH

Coldplay and Selena Gomez recently released their latest single titled Let Somebody Go, which instantly became a raging hit among ardent music lovers. The duo has now marked the track's first live performance at The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday, October 18. Taking to his Instagram account, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin uploaded the clip in which the music maestros are crooning the emotional ballad, which marks the LP song for the band’s ninth album titled Music of the Spheres.

The sorrowful track depicts the feeling of having to let go of someone you love, which comes across as heart wrenching and painful. Lyrics like 'We had a kind of love, I thought that it would never end' perfectly echo the plight of parting from one's beloved. The duo previously released the single's teaser which has a mysterious cosmic theme in sync with the album's concept.

Selena Gomez, Chris Martin perform Let Somebody Go

The track comes as a part of Coldplay's latest album Music of the Spheres, which arrived last Friday, October 15. The album has been conceptualised keeping in mind the cosmic elements like the planetary system, stars, satellites among others. Their live performance kicked off with a brief introduction by the host James Corden, who held the band's space-themed placard in his hand. Opening up with a mellow blue backdrop, the performance showcased all the artists clad in black outfits as Chris and Selena crooned the track. Take a look.

The latest single comes ahead of Coldplay and BTS' trailblazing hit My Universe, which ended up debuting number one on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, making it BTS' sixth song to achieve the number one spot on the chart. The album's first track Higher Power was released earlier this year as one of the main songs, while Coloratura was premiered as their promotional single. Apart from Gomez and BTS, the album has guest appearances from artists like We Are King and Jacob Collier.

The album's concept and themes have been inspired by the Star Wars film franchise, which intrigued Martin to envision how other artists would look like when performing in outer space.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @COLDPLAY)