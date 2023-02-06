Coldplay Dedicates Their SNL Performance To BTS’ Jin; Covers His Single 'The Astronaut'

Coldplay recently gave a delightful surprise to BTS Army on Saturday, February 4 by dedicating their Saturday Night Live performance to K-pop group’s member Jin. They performed the English version of Jin’s single The Astronaut, which is co-written by Coldplay member Chris Martin.

The British rock band's members were also wearing the Wootteo badges, the original mascot established during the song's debut last year. The Mandalorian and The Last of Us famed Chilean-American actor Pedro Pascal served as the show's host this week, and Coldplay made an appearance as a special guest.

More about Jin's single The Astronaut

The Astronaut, Jin's first official solo single, was released in October 2022. In the 16 days following the song's debut, over one million copies were sold, making his album the fastest album to sell a million copies by a solo artist. In addition, he joins trot singer Lim Young-Woong and EXO's Baekhyun as the third Korean solo artist to attain this milestone.

In the first week of November, BTS' eldest member joined Coldplay to perform at the Estadio River Plate stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina. This was Jin's first public performance for his debut album.

Jin enlisted in the military on December 13 last year and is presently stationed in the 5th Infantry Division recruitment training facility in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi Province, where he commands his battalion. He will be released on June 12, 2024, a day before the group's 11th anniversary of its debut.