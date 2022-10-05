Coldplay Postpones Upcoming Brazil Shows Following Chris Martin's 'serious Lung Infection'

British Rock Band Coldplay has postponed their upcoming Brazil shows following frontman Chris Martin's "serious lung infection." The group released an official statement for fans on social media, stating that upcoming shows in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo have been postponed until early 2023. It is pertinent to note that Coldplay was scheduled to perform eight shows on Oct. 11 and Oct. 22 as a part of their Music of the Spheres world tour.

Coldplay postpones upcoming Brazil shows following Chris Martin's health

The band stated that Chris Martin has been put under strict doctor's orders to rest for the next few days. "With deep regret, we've been forced to postpone our upcoming shows in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo until early 2023. Due to a serious lung infection, Chris has been put under strict doctor's orders to rest for the next three years weeks. We're working as fast as possible to lock in the new dates and will follow up with more information in the next few days," the band released in a statement on Twitter.

It further wrote, "To everyone in Brazil who was looking forward to these concerts, we're extremely sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience, and we're so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time where we need to prioritize Chris' health."

Coldplay further stated that it will resume the tour soon after the frontman returns to good health. "We're optimistic that Chris will return to good health after the prescribed medical break and look forward to resuming the tour soon. To everyone affected, please accept our sincere apologies, and thank you as always for your love and support," it concluded.

Image: AP