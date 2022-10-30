'With Love, From Coldplay': Band Sings In Farsi To Support Iran Anti-hijab Protests; Watch

Coldplay came out in support of the Iranian protestors by singing, Baraye, the anthem of anti-hijab protests in Iran, at a concert in Buenos Aires. The British rock band was joined by Iranian actor Golshifteh Farahani as they sang the anthem of Iranian youth, who has been involved in the anti-hijab protests following the death of Mahsa Amini.

Iran has been hit by countrywide protests for about six weeks over the death of 22-year-old Amini, who died in the custody of Iranian authorities following her detention for wrongly wearing her headscarf.

Coldplay sings in Persian to support Iran protestors

In a video going viral on the internet, vocalist Chris Martin can be heard saying, "This song is in Farsi so I can't really sing it. But we are gonna sing it together and we send it with love from Buenos Aires." The concert was shown around the world on Voice of America (VOA). Take a look.

@coldplay surprised with a recital of #shervin_hajipour #baraye, a song that went viral during Iran’s recent protests.@coldplay were performing live at Buenos Aires.

It brought me to tears watching it live in a theater in Chicago.@Golshifteh sings!

You folks are class!

Thanks! pic.twitter.com/DH2JPGU2PU — Moh Hosseinioun (@MohHosseinioun) October 29, 2022

Coldplay's gesture was hugely appreciated by people worldwide, with netizens mentioning, "Coldplay brought out Golshifteh during their concert and sang Baraye By Shervin Hajipour. This genuinely brought tears to my eyes… this is huge. if you think only Iranians can support this movement then look at Coldplay as an example."

In the past, several celebrities have spoken up in support of anti-hijab protestors who have come out against the country's regime. The Eyes of Tammy Faye actor Jessica Chastain said, "It's really important for me to use my platform to amplify anyone's struggle for freedom and peace and safety. And what's happening in Iran right now is heartbreaking to me. I'm following the news every day as I hope everyone is, and my heart's with those girls."

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @MOHHOSSEINIOUN)