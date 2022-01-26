Coldplay's Chris Martin Opens Up On Collab With BTS For 'My Universe'; 'We Love Them'

Lead vocalist of the popular British rock band, Coldplay's Chris Martin recently got candid about his equation with the South Korean boyband, BTS. One of the biggest hits of late 2021, My Universe was the fruit of both the bands and their members' collective effort, talent and creativity. The song went on to top several global charts across the world as well as became BTS' sixth and Coldplay's first song to debut at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Chris Martin on BTS collab on My Universe

As per a report from Headline Planet, Coldplay's Chris Martin made an appearance on the Ellen Degeneres show and talked about his collaboration with the world-renowned boyband BTS. Talking about how the collaboration came to be, he told Ellen, ''Then the idea started to seem really attractive. And one day, the right song just kind of arrived. I just knew at the time that this song is supposed to be done with BTS and it's supposed to be about people who can't be together or told they shouldn't be together, forced to live in separate places''.

He also hilariously joked about looking like gym teachers in front of the young singers as he said, ''It felt really natural and it's still quite bizarre. We look like their gym teachers,'' Furthermore, the 44-year-old singer openly professed his love for the band by saying, ''We love them. For something that could have seemed so artificial, it turned out to be one of the most real feelings. We genuinely love those people."

He also talked about visiting South Korea and being friends with PSY, who is known for the global hit Gangnam Style, and BTS from K-pop. Talking about seeing the boys in their home country, Martin said, ''It was cool to see how their life is. They are a very different kind of band to us. It's much more disciplined in a certain way."

Earlier, the singer opened up about the successful collaboration in an interview with On Air With Ryan Seacrest in October last year where he revealed that it was Jin's, the oldest member of the BTS, idea to do create new music together. He said, ''At first I was like no way because the idea got suggested by Jin, Worldwide Handsome Jin from BTS, and I was like, 'I don’t know how that could ever work?'" He even mentioned that Coldplay loved the BTS boys, "One day, the song just appeared, it was a very surreal but amazing adventure and that sounds about right!"

Image: Instagram/@BTS, AP