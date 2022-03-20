Coldplay's Chris Martin Sends Musical Tribute For Shane Warne's Funeral; 'tears Flowed..'

Australian cricketer Shane Warne was given a farewell at a private funeral on March 20 by family and friends. The cricketer, who passed away on March 4, was widely regarded as one of the top players of all time. An autopsy report said the 52-year-old Warne died of a suspected heart attack. The funeral was attended by 80 guests at the service on Sunday, including Warne’s three children, parents and friends including retired Test captains Mark Taylor and Allan Border and former England skipper Michael Vaughan.

Chris Martin sends musical tribute for Shane Warne's funeral

In a heartfelt tribute, Coldplay's frontman Chris Martin sent a musical homage for Shane Warne's funeral. The 45-year-old musician sent an instrumental piece, named The Eulogy. The song was played during the private service to the late cricket star, who passed away suddenly this month. Not only this, but attendees also heard Yellow by Coldplay, which was one of the sportsman's favourite tracks.

Jackson kisses his father at the latter's funeral

In one of the heart-breaking videos that surfaced online, Warne's son Jackson kissed his father's coffin at the cricketer's funeral service as he and his sisters bid farewell to their beloved dad for the last time. Earlier, in the day, Shane Warne's former fiancee Elizabeth Hurley, who was not present at the funeral, had, a day earlier, expressed remorse over not being able to attend the same. Hurley said that her heartaches that she was not physically present at the funeral.

Elizabeth Hurley expresses grief over not being able to attend Shane's funeral

The Made In Romania actor took to her official Instagram handle and recalled some of the memories with the late cricketer as she shared a couple of pics with him. She even penned a heartfelt note in the caption which was all about her not being present in Australia to pay her last respects. She wrote, "My heart aches that I can’t be in Australia tomorrow for Shane’s funeral. I was filming last night and, with the time jump, physically can’t get there."

Recalling her visit to Sri Lanka with the legendary cricketer, Hurley continued, "These pictures were taken in Sri Lanka to celebrate our engagement- we had all our children with us and it was the happiest time. It still hasn’t really sunk in that he’s gone. It seems too cruel that all the people who loved him will never have another Lion hug, but our memories will live forever. RIP Lionheart, with love your Luna."

