Coldplay's Chris Martin's Arrival In South Korea Sparks Rumours About Collab With BTS

Last month, BTS sang Coldplay's Fix You that earned them a sweet compliment from the British band. BTS' Fix You rendition at the MTV Unplugged received a lot of love from the listeners. While fans are still going gaga over BTS' Fix You cover, recently, Coldplay was reported to be in South Korea, based on an Instagram post by an airport crew member. The Instagram post immediately went viral, and fans could not help but speculate that there might be a chance of collaboration between Coldplay and BTS.

The veteran British band took to Twitter to express their admiration for BTS' song. The quartet's tweet in Korean, which translated to 'Beautiful' was well-received by BTS and their fans. Here's their tweet:

A hint at BTS X Coldplay collaboration?

An airport crew member from South Korea's Incheon airport posted a photo on Instagram featuring Coldplay's Chris Martin's autograph. The Instagram account is private, but a screenshot of the said post immediately began circulating on the internet. Soon there were speculations that Chris Martin might be visiting South Korea for a possible collaboration with BTS. Twitter was rife with theories and fans hyping over the news.

Coldplay are reportedly in Korea. Rumours swirling around about the biggest collabo yet... pic.twitter.com/evnOx7MdGK — Raphael Rashid (@koryodynasty) April 16, 2021

A journalist from Australia, Vinny Holliday later suggested that Chris Martin might have met Younha, a South Korean singer. She had posted a photo with Coldplay's Chris Martin on her Instagram, hinting at a possible collaboration.

Probably a greater chance of it being related to Younha's tease she posted a while back. https://t.co/Jrz8Q89yWu pic.twitter.com/IaXIN8eRpN — Vinny Holliday (@VinnyHolliday) April 16, 2021

Coldplay's presence in South Korea was coincidentally reported on the same day as their concert four years ago in South Korea. A journalist from South Korea brought out the memory from their concert, where the band held silence to honour the memory of the Sewol Ferry victims. Coldplay paid tribute to the victims of the tragedy by displaying images of yellow ribbons on the screen.

Coincidentally to Coldplay/Chris Martin's reported arrival in Korea today, Korean fans will remember 4 years ago today when they played in Seoul and held a moment of silence in the middle of "Yellow" in memory of the victims of the Sewol Ferry tragedy ðŸŽ—ï¸ https://t.co/fukByA2MmH — Raphael Rashid (@koryodynasty) April 16, 2021

Several fans expressed excitement through memes. Take a look at some of the tweets below.

IF THIS HAS ANYTHING TO DO WITH BANGTAN IM NOT READY NO ONE IS — Lini is PROUD OF BTSâ· (slow) ðŸŽ« (@jkscoolnoona) April 16, 2021

Fans of the K-pop boy group EXO also shared a few tweets regarding EXO member Chanyeol's song cover of Coldplay's A Sky Full of Stars. The song was featured in Chanyeol's latest movie The Box. The fans used the phrase "Welcome to Korea Coldplay" to welcome the band.

