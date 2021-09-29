Colombian Artist Camilo Tops The Latin Grammy 2021 Nominations List With 10 Nods

The Latin Grammy 2021 Awards nominations list was released recently, and it created a buzz among the audience when they learned that the prolific Colombian musician, Camilo, emerged as the artist receiving the maximum number of nominations this year. Camilo is best known for his singles such as Favorito, Tutu, and others. He is also known for his hit collaborations with prominent artists namely Natti Natasha, Bad Bunny, Becky G, etc.

Camilo won his first Latin Grammy award last year and he now tops the list with 10 nominations under the categories namely Best Regional Song, Best Engineered Album, Best Tropical Song, Best Urban Fusion / Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, and many more. Juan Luis Guerra, on the other hand, bags six nominations while C. Tangana and Bad Bunny get five and four nominations respectively.

Latin Grammy Awards Nominations list:

Record of the Year

"If You Had Wanted"

Pablo Alborán

"Rico's Life"

Camilo

"Let go of me, Bogotá"

Diamante Eléctrico

“Amen”

Ricardo Montaner, Mau Y Ricky, Camilo, Evaluna Montaner

"Todo De Ti"

Rauw Alejandro

"An Eternal Love (Ballad Version)"

Marc Anthony

"By Your Side"

Paula Arenas

"Bohemio"

Andrés Calamaro & Julio Iglesias

"God wanted it that way"

Ricardo Montaner & Juan Luis Guerra

"You Forgot"

C. Tangana & Omar Apollo

"Maybe"

Caetano Veloso & Tom Veloso

Album of the Year

Vertigo

Pablo Alboran

Bad Bunny

Salswing!

Rubén Blades & Roberto Delgado & Orchestra

My Hands

Camilo

My Loves

Paula Arenas

The Last World Tour

Nana, Tom, Vinicius

Nana Caymmi

Private

Juan Luis Guerra

Origin

Juanes

A Song for Mexico, Vol. II

Natalia Lafourcade

The Madrileño

C. Tangana

Song of the Year

“Beautiful Song”

Rafa Arcaute, Ricky Martin, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Carlos Vives, Songwriters (Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin)

"God wanted it that way"

Camilo, David Julca, Jonathan Julca, Yasmil Jesús Marrufo & Ricardo Montaner, Songwriters (Ricardo Montaner & Juan Luis Guerra)

“Hawaii”

Édgar Barrera, René Cano, Kevyn Cruz, Johan Espinosa, Kevin Jiménez, Miky La Sensa, Bryan Lezcano, Maluma, Andrés Uribe & Juan Camilo Vargas, Songwriters (Maluma)

“A Tu Lado”

Paula Arenas & Maria Elisa Ayerbe, Songwriters (Paula Arenas)

“A Veces”

Electric Diamond, Songwriters (Electric Diamond)

“Agua”

J Balvin, Alejandro Borrero, Jhay Cortez, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Derek Drymon, Mark Harrison, Stephen Hillenburg, Alejandro Ramirez, Ivanni Rodríguez, Blaise Smith, Tainy & Juan Camilo Vargas, Songwriters (Tainy & J Balvin)

“Mi Guitarra”

Javier Limón, Songwriter (Javier Limón, Juan Luis Guerra & Nella)

“Patria Y Vida”

Descemer Bueno, El Funky, Gente de Zona, Yadam González, Beatriz Luengo, Maykel Osorbo & Yotuel, Songwriters (Yotuel, Gente de Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo, El Funky)

"Let Our Love Be Known"

El David Aguilar & Mon Laferte, Songwriters (Mon Laferte & Alejandro Fernández)

“If you had wanted”

Pablo Alborán, Nicolás “NA'VI” de la Espriella, Diana Fuentes & Julio Reyes Copello, Songwriters (Pablo Alborán)

“Todo De Ti”

Rauw Alejandro, José M. Collazo, Luis J. González, Rafael E. Pabón Navedo & Eric Perez Rovira, Songwriters (Rauw Alejandro)

“Vida De Rico”

Édgar Barrera & Camilo, Songwriters (Camilo)... Click here to see the full Latin Grammy 2021 nominations list.

Image: Instagram/@camilo