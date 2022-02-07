Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. She was 92 and undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and pneumonia for the past three weeks. Her sister Usha confirmed the news.

Lata Mangeshkar was also known as the Nightingale of India. She sang thousands of songs in over eight decades. The singer saw many generations of Bollywood and sang songs for them. Her demise left the entire country devastated. Veteran music composer Uttam Singh, who worked with her for six decades, recently opened up and recalled the times he spent with the late singer.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, veteran music composer Uttam Singh opened up on the time he spent working with late singing legend Lata Mangeshkar. The composer revealed he cannot forget the time he spent with the singer. He knew her for almost six decades and feels like he spent his entire life with her. The composer also revealed how Lata Mangeshkar supported her when he was new to the music industry and also treated him like her own child.

Recalling the time he worked with her, Uttam Singh revealed he used to pick her up and drop her at her home. Whenever he used to reach outside her home, she would always be on time. While Lata Mangeshkar used to sit with him in the front seat, two cops, who accompanied her, would sit in the rear seat.

He revealed how they used to talk and laugh on their way. The late legend would not carry her food with her, therefore, Uttam Singh used to bring food for her. The music composer revealed Lata Mangeshkar liked all kinds of food, especially non-veg. They both would take long lunch breaks. The composer quipped how he used to keep her entire day free whenever he used to record with Lata Mangeshkar. He worked with her for almost six decades, ever since his debut in 1962.

Lata Mangeshkar helped Uttam Singh in his initial days

Uttam Singh began his journey as a musician in 1962 when he also began his association with Lata Mangeshkar. He worked as a violinist and also began directing music after some time. He has also worked as a music programmer, arranger, and recordist for several Bollywood films. He debuted as a composer with Painter Babu in 1983 when Lata Mangeshkar gifted him a painting by Nanak Singh. The music composer asserter Lata Mangeshkar was a beautiful artist. "There cannot be another Lata Mangeshkar", he added.

Image: PTI/Twitter/@ativirz