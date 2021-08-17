Composer Vishal Mishra ‘humbled’ As PM Narendra Modi Lauds Tiger Shroff’s 'Vande Mataram'

On the occasion of Independence Day 2021, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff released his own rendition of the national song of India, Vande Mataram. The song won the hearts of many across the country and was also lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Vishal Mishra, the composer of the song was over the moon with the Prime Minister’s reaction and called it a ‘satisfying feeling’.

The new rendition of Vande Mataram was sung by Tiger Shroff himself and was composed by Vishal Mishra. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the song a ‘creative effort’ in his tweet on Independence Day, Mishra’s joy knew no bounds. According to Pinkvilla, the composer was humbled by the Prime Minister’s gesture. Shroff’s version of Vande Mataram marked the second time Mishra’s patriotic song was appreciated by PM Modi.

As per Pinkvilla, the music composer said, “This is the second time that a patriotic song composed by me has been lauded by PM Narendra Modiji. It’s a very satisfying feeling as a composer. I feel grateful and humbled by this gesture. When someone like the PM of your country shares your song on social media on such an auspicious occasion, you know you’re doing things right.”

Vishal Mishra’s first song that received praise from the Prime Minister was Muskurayega. Kaushal Kishore penned down the lyrics for the song. The composer mentioned that PM Modi’s reaction to the song was an encouragement for him. He said, “When my last year’s release, Muskurayega India, was also loved by him and the audience, it was hugely encouraging for me.”

On August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi retweeted one of Tiger Shroff’s tweets from August 14 and called his version of Vande Mataram a ‘creative effort’. The Prime Minister wrote, ‘Creative effort. Fully agree with what you say about Vande Mataram!’

Creative effort. Fully agree with what you say about Vande Mataram! https://t.co/we0PufWryY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2021

In Tiger Shroff’s original tweet, the actor mentioned that Vande Mataram was much more than words, it was an emotion. He went on to dedicate his efforts to Indians everywhere and wrote, ‘Vande Mataram...these are not mere words, but emotions. Emotions which drive us to strive to contribute towards our nation. This Independence Day, dedicating a small effort to 130 crore Indians.’

Vande Mataram...these are not mere words, but emotions. Emotions which drive us to strive to contribute towards our nation. This Independence Day, dedicating a small effort to 130 crore Indians - https://t.co/zsVTXBLwhy@narendramodi @Jjust_Music #VandeMataramInitiative — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) August 14, 2021

Listen to Tiger Shroff’s version of Vande Mataram here:

Vishal Mishra is well-known for his soulful numbers. His most recent works of art include, Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi, Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega, Aaj Bhi, and many more. His song Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega starred Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni and turned a lot of heads.

Picture Credits: Vishal Mishra, Tiger Shroff-Instagram

