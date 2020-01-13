Controversial Hip Hop Songs That Created A Mass Uproar Between Officials And Artists

Rap as an art is known to deliver unfiltered and raw emotions of the artists via their work. Over the years, the Rap industry has evolved drastically, however, the aspect of delivering the truth hasn’t changed.

Rappers also often get into trouble for venting out against the system or a community. They are sometimes looked upon as rash and crude and their albums go on to get a bad reputation or they face heavy censorship.

However, the artists do manage to get away through all odds. Here are some of the most controversial Rap Songs ever written or performed.

Most controversial Hip Hop songs of all times

N.W.A- F**k Tha Police

Released in 1988, one of the most controversial songs in rap history is N.W.A’s F**k Tha Police. The song is known for its explicit approach and is one of the most famous songs written by the group. The song was written soon after the group was reportedly harassed by police officials.

It was made as a protest to the abuse of power inflicted by law enforcement, on people of colour. The FBI was even reported to have written a letter describing their disappointment and disapproval of the song, to the record company.

Childish Gambino- This Is America

One of the most recent songs to get riled up in controversy was the 2018 song This is America. The song, however, won four Grammy Awards and garnered a staggering 600 million-plus views on Instagram.

The video of the song was said to be controversial for its direct portrayal of gun violence happening in the country. The video also was said to showcase discrimination and racism. Fans of the artist even mentioned several other hidden meaning in the song which haven’t been fully explored.

Eminem- We as Americans

Eminem is known for getting into controversies ever since his glory days. One such instance came from his Encore album with the song We as Americans in 2004. The line from the song, “I’d rather see the president dead", got him into the controversy. The secret service had to include themselves into the matter, as Eminem made a direct threat to the President at the time.

