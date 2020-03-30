COVID-19: Euphoria's Palash Sen To Perform Online Concert, Donate Proceeds To PM-CARES

With everyone cooped up in the house for 20 days during the lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, most celebrities had to ditch the lights and camera to live aam zindagi. Many of them have tried their hands at daily household chores & displayed talents that were never seen untill now. Be it washing dishes, sweeping the house or cleaning fans — celebrities have kept their fans entertained at a time when no new films are being released. There have also been those who are showcasing talents they are best known for, especially the musicians who have been keeping the audiences entertained with online concerts.

Singing for a cause

Musicians across the world like Coldplay, One Republic have been performing online concerts. Even Indian musicians are not far behind, and Palash Sen is set to do so soon. While others are keeping their fans engrossed amid the lockdown, the Euphoria vocalist will perform for a cause — to help those affected by the novel Coronavirus. The actor-singer shared that he is set to perform at 7 pm live on JioSaavn, and though one can watch it for free, people can also buy tickets for it.

“I was told that the money that will be collected through this is for me. But I wish that all the money collected today should go to the PM-CARES fund, and to make this a success, we need your support. Watch the concert and donate how much ever they want,” Palash can be heard saying in a video. He added, “The money will go to those who don’t have anything at the moment. They are looking at us to help them. This is a good deed right?”

Urging all to share the news as much as possible, the 'Ab Na Jaa' artist said, “India is India, because we’re all standing with each other.”

Other live sessions to choose from

Ankur Tewari, Tejas Menon, Dhruv Vishwanath, Taba Chake and Nikhita Gandhi are some of the others who have joined hands with the music streaming platform. Ankur and Tejas’ concerts have already been aired on JioSaavn’s Facebook account while others are lined up till April 11.

Meanwhile, many other musicians like Badshah (Rs 25 lakh), Guru Randhawa (Rs 20 lakh) have pledged contributions to the PM-CARES fund. Even Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt and others have pledged support to help the country tide over the crisis.

