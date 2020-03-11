Coronavirus Outbreak: Celine Dion Reschedules Tour Over Common Cold

Celine Dion’s recent post on her Twitter account brought some good as well as some bad news from the singer. Due the symptoms of common cold, the singer was tested for COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus. Celine shared that her results were negative.

Celine Dion postpones concerts

As per a statement posted on Celine Dion’s Facebook page, Dion had felt the symptoms of a common cold after completing her sixth show in the New York area on March 9. It also revealed that the symptoms went on to the next day as well and the doctors asked her to take rest for five to seven days. Here is the post:

The post also revealed that she was tested negative for COVID-19. Dion has cancelled her two upcoming performances. One was on March 11 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The other show that was cancelled was in Pittsburgh, which was supposed to happen at the PPG Paints Arena on March 13.

The statement also had Celine apologizing to her fans from Washington D.C. and Pittsburgh. She shared that she hopes that everyone understands why she had to do so. The two shows are now rescheduled. The Washington D.C. show will now happen on November 16. The Pittsburgh one is pushed to November 18.

Fans are sending good wishes to the singer on Twitter. They are tweeting to Celine and wishing her to get well soon. Here are some tweets:

Wishing you heal quickly! 👏🏻👍🏻😘 — The Voice Within ✨💫👑 (@VanQuest7) March 11, 2020

Take care now get some rest and take oil of oregano,very good stuff to boost your immune — Linda lag (@Lindalag1) March 11, 2020

Please feel better soon! Your Tampa concert earlier this year was Iconic. Eternally grateful for the experience/performance. You’re not like other stars/icons! You truly have heart. — Zachary T Burch (@ZacharyTBurch1) March 11, 2020

Many musical artists have cancelled their tour dates and shows in light of coronavirus. They have cancelled the shows that were going to happen in countries that have high levels of coronavirus cases. These artists include Miley Cyrus, BTS, Green Day and Avril Lavigne. Events like SXSW and Coachella are also being rescheduled.

