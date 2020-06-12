Band Lady Antebellum Changes Name Over Slavery Connection; Read To Know More

American Country band, Lady Antebellum has changed the band name over the word's association with slavery. With a collective approach, the band has now changed its name to Lady A. Earlier today, the members made an official announcement through an open letter. Get more details below -

Band Lady Antebellum changes name to Lady A

On Thursday, dated June 12, 2020, Lady Antebellum's band members took to the band's official Instagram account and shared an open letter. The trio said in their open letter that they took the name almost 14 years ago after a Southern antebellum-style home where they took their first photos. They also added that the word Antebellum's connection with slavery was a blindspot they didn't know existed.

They said "When we set out together almost 14 years ago, we named our band after the southern “antebellum” style home where we took our first photos."

However, amid the protests, it was brought to their notice. The band also shared in the letter that this decision was taken after personal deliberation, band discussion and many honest conversations with their closest Black friends and colleagues. They also shared that now their country band will be titled Lady A. Lady A is also the nickname given by the fans.

The band added, "After much personal reflection, band discussion, prayer and many honest conversations with some of our closest Black friends and colleagues, we have decided to drop the word “antebellum” from our name and move forward as Lady A, the nickname our fans gave us almost from the start.⁣⁣⁣"

The word Antebellum means 'occurring or existing before a particular war'. Antebellum is a term used to describe the culture in the Southern United States and the term has been widely associated with the pre-Civil War period in the United States when the practice of slavery was accepted.

The band changed its name amid the George Floyd Protest. This is an ongoing protest which was initiated as an uprising against police brutality and racism in policing. This began in the United States in Minneapolis on May 26, 2020, when George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man was killed after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, knelt on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes during an arrest the previous day.

About Lady A:

Lady A is an American music band known for its impeccable country style genre. The group was formed in 2006 in Nashville, Tennessee. Lady A is comprised of Hillary Scott (lead and background vocals), Charles Kelley (lead and background vocals, guitar), and Dave Haywood (background vocals, guitar, piano, mandolin). Lady A has released six albums to date, Capitol: Lady Antebellum, Need You Now, Own the Night, Golden, 747, Heart Break and Ocean, On This Winter's Night.

