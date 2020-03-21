Country Music Icon Kenny Rogers Passes Away At 81 From 'natural Causes'

The vocalist who dominated the pop and country charts in the 1970s, Kenny Rogers passed away on March 20 at the age of 81. According to the statement released by the family of three-time Grammy winner, the American songwriter-singer “passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family.” While keeping in mind the national emergency due to the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, the family is currently planning a small private service at the time and will schedule a memorial for a later date.

The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25PM at the age of 81. Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family. https://t.co/adxAgiMW2s pic.twitter.com/nggWiiotMT — Kenny Rogers (@_KennyRogers) March 21, 2020

Rogers had announced a farewell tour back in 2015 and was able to keep it all going through till December 2017. In April 2018, due to unspecified “health challenges”, Rogers had announced that he was having to call off the remaining dates for his shows. In a statement that time, he said that he did not want to take “forever to retire” and said that he enjoyed bidding farewell to his fans over a span of two years on ‘The Gambler’s Last Deal’ tour.

Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan To Janhvi Kapoor - Leading Ladies Who Absolutely Rock The Gym Look

‘An icon’

Soon after his demise was announced to the public, tributes pour in on the internet for the “icon”. From celebrities to prominent people, everyone remembered ‘The Gambler’ and wished him to ‘Rest in Peace’. Some of the Twitter users were also seen calling the year 2020 as the “worst” because of his passing away.

RIP Kenny Rogers, 81.

What incredibly sad news.

One of the all-time great country music stars & an utterly charming man. pic.twitter.com/xtYLeWk3Me — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 21, 2020

Oh man Kenny Rogers just died. RIP Gambler. Thanks for all the great music. 😌 — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) March 21, 2020

Read - Czech Hockey Great Vladimir Zabrodsky Dies At 97

Kenny Rogers, you were a cool cat. pic.twitter.com/p4bBAv1srz — greg dulli (@MrGregDulli) March 21, 2020

How Kenny Rogers walking into heaven pic.twitter.com/b2ABFa6RLM — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 21, 2020

RIP Kenny Rogers—a recipient of the Texas Medal of Arts.



The Houston born singer is a music legend & will be sorely missed. https://t.co/NJZhcc5vpL — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 21, 2020

We will miss you @_KennyRogers You are and forever will be quite the legend. #thegambler #ripkennyrogers https://t.co/ur0clc3cHP — LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) March 21, 2020

Rest In Peace Kenny Rogers. He was an icon and defined 70’s and early 80’s country music. https://t.co/F8W6AF6mp8 — Joe Bonamassa (Official) (@JBONAMASSA) March 21, 2020

Read - One Of Indian Football's Greatest, PK Banerjee Dies At 83

Read - In Iran, 'one Person Dies Every 10 Minutes' Due To Coronavirus Infection

(Image source: AP)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.