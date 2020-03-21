The Debate
Country Music Icon Kenny Rogers Passes Away At 81 From 'natural Causes'

Music

The country music legend, who dominated the pop and country charts in the 1970s, Kenny Rogers has died on March 20 at the age of 81 of 'natural causes'.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Country music

The vocalist who dominated the pop and country charts in the 1970s, Kenny Rogers passed away on March 20 at the age of 81. According to the statement released by the family of three-time Grammy winner, the American songwriter-singer “passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family.” While keeping in mind the national emergency due to the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, the family is currently planning a small private service at the time and will schedule a memorial for a later date. 

Rogers had announced a farewell tour back in 2015 and was able to keep it all going through till December 2017. In April 2018, due to unspecified “health challenges”, Rogers had announced that he was having to call off the remaining dates for his shows. In a statement that time, he said that he did not want to take “forever to retire” and said that he enjoyed bidding farewell to his fans over a span of two years on ‘The Gambler’s Last Deal’ tour.

‘An icon’

Soon after his demise was announced to the public, tributes pour in on the internet for the “icon”. From celebrities to prominent people, everyone remembered ‘The Gambler’ and wished him to ‘Rest in Peace’. Some of the Twitter users were also seen calling the year 2020 as the “worst” because of his passing away. 

(Image source: AP)

 

 

First Published:
