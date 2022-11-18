Court Restrains Salim-Sulaiman From Releasing Sidhu Moosewala's Song 'Jaandi Vaar'

Months after famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was murdered in broad daylight, his parents have managed to restrain the release of his song 'Jaandi Vaar' after filing a lawsuit against music composer duo Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant, popularly known as Salim-Sulaiman, and their company Merchant Records Pvt. Ltd for the unauthorized proposed release of the late singer’s song on various social media platforms.

The duo were accused of copyright infringement and illegal and unauthorized use of Sidhu Moosewala’s name and image to generate publicity and revenue. The matter was argued on November 16, with Moosewala's parents represented by Karanjawala & co., following which the court restrained the release of the song “Jaandi Vaar” and also ordered to take down all promotional content and advertisements etc. with respect to the above-said song on all media platforms.

In its order, the court said, "The case is in favour of the Plaintiffs and that it is crystallized that the original song was sung by Moosewala and thereafter the legal heirs hold the copyright and restrained the Defendants from publishing the song and held that irreparable loss would be caused to the parents if the Defendants are permitted to release the song and further restrained all named or unnamed defendants from releasing any part of the song."

Sidhu Moosewala murder case

Six months ago, Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead at a village in Mansa on May 29, in a broad daylight. The firing took place continuously for around 10 minutes with unknown gunmen firing around 30 shots of bullets. He died within 15 minutes of the attack, while two others who were travelling with him were referred to Patiala for further treatment.

Notably, the assailants were booked under Sections 120B, 148, 149, 302, 307, 341, and 427 of the IPC and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

In August, an 1850-page charge sheet had been filed in the Moosewala murder case. The charge sheet named 24 persons, including 20 who have been arrested and four who are putting up in other countries. Goldy Brar has been named as the mastermind in the case.