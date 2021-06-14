Courteney Cox's Birthday Quiz: Check How Well You Know The FRIENDS Alumnus' Work

Courteney Cox, in addition to playing the part of Monica Geller-Bing on FRIENDS, has played a myriad of characters for big and small screen presentations. In order to celebrate Courteney Cox's birthday and her elaborate career, a quiz that is based on some of the most well-known Courteney Cox movies has been curated. All one has to do is match the description of the character to the correct option from the list of Courteney Cox movies that are a part of the answers section. One can take Courteney Cox's quiz in order to find out how well do they know the filmography of the FRIENDS alumnus. Read on for the same.

Courteney Cox's birthday quiz: Guess the movie based on character description

1) "A psychologist and a leading researcher in latent superhuman abilities based out of one of the areas in the United States that is well known for extraterrestrial activities"

a) Doom

b) Gloom

c) Zoom

d) None of the above

2) "A farm dweller who was adopted by a farmer after being subjected to several environmental calamities"

a) Barnyard

b) She's Not That Into You

c) Cougar Town

d) Zoom 2

3) "The love interest of the leading character whose tragic passing sets off the events of the film"

a) Barnyard 2

b) Commandments

c) Doom

d) None of the above

4) "A comic book artist and victim of a sexual assault that leaves the city life behind in order to settle in the countryside"

a) None of the below

b) 3000 Miles To Graceland

c) Scream 3

d) Blue Desert

5) "A love interest of one of the main characters of the film that is looking to start a new life with her after a successful heist"

a) 3000 Miles to Graceland

b) Cougar Town 2

c) Buffy The Vampire Slayer

d) Barnyard

6) "An orphaned individual who finds herself in the company of a handful of vigilantes and a plot involving a series of altercations between two groups full of superbeings"

a) Barnyard

b) Masters Of The Universe

c) Commandmandments

d) None of the above

7) "The health-conscious daughter of a motel owner who chooses to lead a different life of her own after the same is sold"

a) Bedtime Stories

b) A new day

c) A little love and a little magic

d) None of the above

8) "A visually challenged physical assault victim who is tasked with the job to find the person who did her wrong"

a) A New Day

b) Sketch Artist 2: Hands That See

c) Barnyard

d) Buffy The Vampire Slayer

9) "A travel journalist who starts impersonating her psychiatrist to win the affection of her new neighbour"

a) A New Day

b) Sketch Artist 2: Hand That See

c) The Shrink Is In

d) None of the above

10) "One of the leading ladies in an ensemble film that explores what does motherhood actually look like"

a) The Shrink Is In

b) Bedtime Stories

c) The Runner

d) Mothers and Daughters

Answers: 1-c, 2-a, 3-b, 4-d, 5-a, 6-b, 7-a, 8-b, 9-c, 10-d

