Courtney Love Reveals Why She Has Boycotted Spotify, Says 'I’m On Spotify Boycott'

American singer Courtney Love has boycotted the popular audio streaming platform Spotify for a while now. Reportedly, even if the 56-year-old singer would share her music or her playlist she would prefer platforms like Apple Music. In one of her recent Instagram posts, the Live Through This singer revealed the real reason why she boycotted Spotify.

Why Courtney Love boycotted Spotify?

Courtney Love took to her Instagram handle to share a monochrome photo of her performing on stage with an electric guitar. The Man On The Moon actor shared the link of her latest playlist in the caption which was available on Apple Music. She wrote she had made a playlist for herself as always and also for her friends. The singer mentioned the real reason why she boycotted Spotify and also called out the streaming platform for paying them less and wrote, "Sorry . I’m on Spotify boycott . Aggressive af ai . Algorithm . My taste is not something ai can figure out ( yet ! ) and as stated NO LYRICS @spotify when will you wake up ? Also ? Pay us more".

A look at Courtney Love's Instagram

Yesterday, Courtney Love had shared a hilarious meme with her throwback picture which left her fans and followers in splits. The Sid and Nancy actor shared a picture of her with Anna Nicole Smith and Avril Lavigne attending the 2004 World Music Awards official afterparty at The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. Anna was seen holding a drink in her hand whereas Courtney and Avril looked swamped in their thoughts. She utilized the ongoing-trend "Gaslight, Gatekeep, Girlboss" on her photo which is a slogan for some millennials instead of "Live, Laugh Love". She wrote in the caption, "Look ! I made a meme !".

About Courtney Love's songs and movies

Courtney Love started her career four decades ago when she formed an alternative rock band Hole back in 1989. The band released their debut album Pretty On The Inside in 1991. In the 80s, she had appeared in a couple of films for supporting roles including Sid and Nancy in 1986 and Straight to Hell in 1987. Her band's second album Live Through This won several accolades at the time and last year Rolling Stone listed it among the 500 Greatest Album of all time. Love appeared as Althea in the 1996 film The People vs Larry Flynt which earned her Golden Globe Award Nomination.

