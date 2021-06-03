COVID-19 Relief Fund: Shaan, Sonu Nigam And 35 Others Join Hands For A Music Concert

An array of Bollywood singers including Shaan, Sadhana Sargam, Malini Awasthi, Raj Pandit along 35 others will host a virtual, live music festival on June 5. The music festival is organized with an aim to support COVID-19 relief efforts. The concert titled Ek Sath: India Will Rise Again will help in raising funds for Covid affected orphans, widows, people with disabilities, the indigenous population, refugees, migrants, minorities, and artists among others.

Shaan, Sonu Nigam, and other singers to participate in a concert

Senior actor Anupam Kher along with his Foundation, director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and actor, philanthropist Pallavi Joshi along with their 'I Am Buddha Foundation' has joined hands with 'Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora' (GKPD) to bring this concert. Sewa International Foundation, Kashyap Seva Foundation, and US India Pragati Foundation are also supporting the event. The concert will feature 35 performers.

According to ANI. While sharing some details about the concert, Shaan said, “As we are all aware that these are difficult times and the need of the hour is to not only continue but step up the efforts in bringing some relief to COVID affected individuals and their families. Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora and I Am Buddha Foundation have joined hands to raise funds and also bring some smiles and entertainment to their lives. I was very happy to join my fraternity to come together and be part of this cause. I urge you to contribute generously to this cause. India needs us. Let's do this Ek Saath.” Apart from Shaan, actress Pallavi Joshi also gave her valuable thoughts on the initiative and said, “Film industry has always come together to help in the most difficult times maybe drought, famine, or entertaining our soldiers along our country borders. The film industry has never faltered in standing up and helping their countrymen and women."

Continuing, she said, “It's a great legacy of the filmdom and I'm so glad that generation of artists have recognised this legacy and follow the same culture. This time around also it took just one call from either me or Anupam and everybody was on board. I am extremely humbled by their gesture and thank each one of them for their support.”

The long list of the bevvy of singers who will be seen taking active participation in the concert includes, Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik, Shilpa Rao, Kailash Kher, Shaan, Hariharan, Daler Mehndi, Anup Jalota, Papon, Pankaj Udhaas, Prasoon Joshi, Padma Shri Suresh Wadkar, Sadhana Sargam, Padma Shri Malini Awasthi, Jatin & Raahul Pandit, Swapnil Bandodkar, Sugandha Date, Anuradha Palakurthi, Sunayana Kachroo Bhide, Shreya Kaul, Anand Sharma, and SRGMP Musicians, Talat Aziz, Annu Malik, Manoj Muntashir and Neerja Pandit.

IMAGE: SHAAN/SONUNIGAM/SHILPARAO/Instagram/PTI

