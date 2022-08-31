Crashed Helicopter That Injured Singer Anuradha Paudwal In 2022 To Be Sold For THIS Amount

Bell-430 helicopter that got crashed in 2002, causing injury to Indian playback singer Anuradha Puadwal, is now on the verge of being sold out. The Madhya Pradesh Government on Tuesday decided to sell the helicopter at ₹ 2.57 crore to the highest bidder, an official told PTI in Bhopal.

To note, the helicopter which was purchased in 1998, crashed on February 21, 2002, in a field near Vijay Nagar in Indore while ferrying Bollywood singer Anuradha Paudwal to a government event. While Paudwal got minor injuries during the accident, an official accompanying her had been seriously injured.

A government official said that the decision to sell the helicopter to the highest bidder who had given the offer of ₹ 2,57,17,777 in response to an e-tender was taken at a meeting of the cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The helicopter was repaired after the crash.

Meanwhile, the major reason behind selling off the helicopter is that the manufacturing of Bell-430 helicopters has been stopped by the company and the chopper was unfit to fly. Apart from Paudwal, the 2002 incident had left Rajendra Singh Raghuvanshi, personal assistant to then chief minister Digvijaya Singh, with serious injuries. Speaking to PTI on Tuesday, Raghuvanshi said that Digvijay Singh’s aide Anuradha was taking Paudwal to a government function near Beora, and the then MP Congress chief Radhakishan Malviya was also on board when the helicopter was on the outskirts of Indore city. had crashed.

