D Imman's Ex-wife Monicka Blasts Music Composer Over Remarriage In Alleged Viral Post

Days after his wedding, renowned music composer D Imman was apparently called out by his former wife Monicka Richard as the latter posted a controversial statement on her social media handle. Monicka, who was married to the composer for over 12 years, mentioned that she 'regrets' wasting her time for him, further accusing him of not even caring for his children. In her message, she seemingly levelled an accusation against Imman's father as well.

D Imman's ex-wife Monicka Richard calls out composer after his second marriage

An unverified social media handle bearing Monicka Richard's name posted a statement congratulating Imman on his marriage with Amali. It read, "Dear D.Imman congratulations on your second marriage. If it was so easy to replace someone in life who lived with you for 12 years so quickly, I think I was stupid to waste my time for a person like you. I honestly regret. You havent seen or cared about your own children for the past two years but surprisingly managed to find a replacement for them too? (sic)"

The statement further continued, "I will make sure to protect my children from your dad whatsoever. And also if needed I will protect the new child too." She captioned her statement, "Dear @immancomposer, happy married life."

The Annaatthe music composer entered into wedlock with Monicka, a computer engineer by profession, in 2008, only to part ways in November 2020. The duo shares two daughters - Veronica Dorothy Imman and Blessica Kathy Imman. Reportedly, Imman had filed a case against Monicka in the Chennai High Court, alleging that his former wife applied for fresh passports for their children, while he was already in possession of their original passports.

Meanwhile, D Imman recently dropped a heartfelt note on his recent marriage, calling it a 'major remedy, a source of Joy to all life challenges (sic)' he and his family have faced in the last few years. He also mentioned how he missed his daughters on his big day and is waiting for their homecoming someday. Imman concluded, "I would like to thank all my music lovers for being so supportive all these years!"