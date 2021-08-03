DaBaby Apologizes Again After Being Dropped Out Of Lollapalooza & Other Festival's Lineups

American rapper DaBaby has apologized for his "hurtful" comments once again. The rapper who passed homophobic comments at a music festival, recently got dropped by the upcoming Lollapalooza and Governors Ball Festival. In a new (and improved) statement released via his Instagram handle the singer said, "I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made."

Da Baby apologises for hateful remarks about the LGBTQ community and HIV/AIDs

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, apologised once again for his shameful remarks about the LGBTQ community and ignorance over the matter of HIV/AIDs. The rapper wrote about how he himself had to fight hard to be recognized in the world, and that he appreciated the people who tried to explain the problem he created kindly rather than "demolish" him on social media.

In conclusion, apart from apologizing for his comments about the LGBTQ community, he also apologized for his "misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS." The statement comes after DaBaby was dropped from the lineups for Lollapalooza and the Governors Ball Festival. Take a look at DaBaby's recent statement below -

DaBaby dropped from Music Festivals for homophobic and hateful comments

According to the social media of several music festivals which were set to feature DaBaby in their lineup, the rapper has reportedly been dropped due to his recent ignorant and misguided comments. At the Rolling Loud music festival on July 25, the singer said:

If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up

The singer also explicitly asked fans to put the "lighter up" if they weren't gay. The statements incited celebrities like Elton John, Dua Lipa, Jonathan Van Ness, Questlove, and Madonna to condemn the rapper's remarks, for which he seemed unapologetic at first. While the rapper apologized last Tuesday in a tweet, his music video the next day featured the line "my apologies for being me the same way you want the freedom to be you," at the end.

This instigated some more backlash, as it seemed that the rapper wasn't remorseful for his comments. On Sunday, Lollapalooza shared a tweet announcing that DaBaby had been dropped from the lineup, condemning his behaviour. Less than 24 hours after that, the Governors Ball Festival also booted the singer in a tweet, which said "Thank you to the fans who continue to speak up for what is right. Along with you, we will continue to use our platform for good."

Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight. Young Thug will now perform at 9:00pm on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4:00pm on the T-Mobile Stage. pic.twitter.com/Mx4UiAi4FW — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) August 1, 2021

Stay tuned for a lineup addition. pic.twitter.com/ED4rhbL9Wm — The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) August 2, 2021

These weren't the only two festivals to give DaBaby the boot after his behaviour at the Rolling Day fest. Day N Vegas, a festival scheduled for November, also took to social media to announce that they would no longer feature the rapper in their lineup. They wrote, "DaBaby will no longer be appearing at Day N Vegas 2021. Roddy Ricch has been added to the lineup."

