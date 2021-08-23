DaBaby Returns To Stage With Hot97’s Summer Jam Post His Controversial Homophobic Remarks

DaBaby was embroiled in controversy after a video of the rapper from one of his shows went viral. The rapper could be heard going on a homophobic rant and disrespected people with HIV/ Aids. Post his insensitive comments, several music festivals cancelled DaBaby's performance from their lineup. Recently, the rapper returned to perform on the stage after his controversy and was heard apologizing.

DaBaby returns to the stage

DaBaby gives his thanks to @HOT97 and lists several reasons why they let him perform tonight #SummerJam pic.twitter.com/F0d4sAoWsL — Eric Diep (@E_Diep) August 23, 2021

After receiving intense backlash, DaBaby made his return to the stage as he appeared at Hot97’s Summer Jam 2021 at Met Life Stadium in New Jersey, over the weekend. The event was one of only a couple that did not drop the rapper from their lineups after his homophobic rant. As per Hollywood Reporter, the rapper was heard apologizing for his insensitive and thanked Hot97’s Summer Jam 2021. He said, "Hot97’s allowed me to share my gift, share my blessing with y’all out here live on this stage amongst all the chaos and all the backlash. So hats off to y’all for that. They accepted my sincerity and all my apologies when I said I never, ever meant to offend anybody or say anything to make anybody feel any type of way live on that stage a few weeks ago."

For the unversed, DaBaby came under fire for the homophobic and insensitive comments he made about HIV/Aids people at one of his performances. While trying to hype the audience he said, "If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of the deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up." Several celebs like Dua Lipa, Elton John and more called out the rapper and condemned his behaviour.

DaBaby recently deleted the apology note he had posted on his Instagram after his insensitive comments about HIV/ Aids people had gone viral. Meanwhile, his apology note on Twitter is still up. Also, Kanye West removed the song Nah Nah Nah featuring DaBaby from various major streaming sites like Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal. The song was released last year. The reason for the track's cancellation has not been disclosed yet.

(Image credit: AP)