Daft Punk's Amazing EDM Songs That Are A Rage On The Dance Floor

Daft Punk is one of the most influential musical acts of the last two or more decades and has influenced a whole generation for a very long time. The combined talents of Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter, the Parisian duo quickly won acclaim for their unique blend of first-wave acid house and techno with pop, indie rock, and hip-hop. One of the pair's first projects together was Darling which is an instrumental indie cover band. Here is a list of best Daft Punk songs that you can dance to:

Make Love

The groovy track, Make Love came out in 2005 and has since managed to have an incredible grip on many of us. The consistency in the song is incredible, and the emotions it exudes is quite moving, as you listen to it. With instruments like piano, drum machine, and guitar, the song creates an atmosphere of pure tenderness.

Voyager

The 2001 release from the Discovery album, the song Voyager is one that has caught the attention of many across the globe. With more than 4.2 million views on YouTube, the track is subtle but quite an engaging one. The song was the perfect one for the beginning of a new millennium.

Around the World

Back in 1997, Around The World was a game-changer. One can also have an endless amount of fun with the music. However, the song also marks the beginning of the filmmaker's own obsession with repetition and layered moving parts.

Superheroes

Along with its captivating animated music video, the song Superheroes truly set your feet on fire. The song has a rich vibe and upbeat tempo. With more than 25 million views on YouTube, it is quite addictive to the ear.

Lose Yourself To Dance

The worldwide smash-hit featuring Pharrell Williams, Lose Yourself To Dance came from the Random Access Memories album. It remained top in many European charts and also featured at #49 on the UK Singles Chart. The song also topped in the US Hot Dance Club Songs.

