Daler Mehndi Doesn't 'believe In Buying Fake Million Views Or Followers'; Here's Why

Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi recently revealed that he is not interested in being a part of the rat race of getting more followers, likes or views for his songs. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the singer revealed that instead, he wishes to explore different rhythms and let his word do all the talking. Mehndi feels proud that his music work continues to get love along with the current tunes. Read on to know more.

Daler Mehndi: "I don’t believe in buying fake million views or followers"

Daler Mehndi is celebrating his 54th birthday today. The singer recently got candid about his work in the music industry for over three decades now. He also opened up about his views on followers, likes and views on social networking sites. In an interview with the outlet, Daler Mehndi stated that he does not believe in "buying fake million views or followers." He said that he does not have many followers on the photo-sharing site, Instagram but he "feels proud to say that they are all genuine." Mehndi added that the social media followers are "not bought, something which is happening a lot these days."

Mehndi believes that an artists' work speaks more than any kind of promotion. The singer said that it has to be "genuine" and it is not about more promotion, or story or even gimmick. He added that he has never used "bad words" to make his songs "catchy." The Bolo Ta Ra Ra singer explained that he feels happy that he is working with his "full honesty" and that reflects in the acknowledgement Mehndi gets, which is why he does not want to be in the "number one or number two game."

Daler Mehndi said that Bollywood stars have a whole team behind them to "make them popular," but his name has reached worldwide without any team working on it. The singer also spoke about a BTS member sharing singing his songs as they grew up. The Punjabi singer stated that he feels very happy and "proud reading" about it. He added that he would love to collaborate with the global sensation one day.

Daler Mehndi began his musical journey in 1995. The list of popular Daler Mehndi songs includes Bolo Ta Ra Ra, Tunak Tunak Tun, Dardi Rab Rab, Ho Jayegi Balle Balle and Na Na Na Na Na Re. Speaking further about his upcoming projects, the singer chalked a rough plan to explore in the next 20 years. The singer has a Rajasthani song and a ghazal on his 54th birthday. He will soon be releasing a Gujarati track as well.

Mehndi revealed that he always wanted to explore "new areas" after establishing a name in the industry. He added he plans to "recreate several ghazals from his compositions" that he sang in the 1980s. The 54-year-old signed off that since no one can recreate his hit tracklist, he will be doing so soon.

Image Credit: DALER MEHNDI INSTAGRAM