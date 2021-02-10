Daler Mehndi Makes Request To PM Modi Before Next Kolkata Visit; Says It's A 'must Have'

As the political battlefield heated up in West Bengal ahead of the assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visits to Kolkata have attracted more eyeballs. Amid possibility of the leader making more visits in the run-up to the polls, Daler Mehndi had a request for the Prime Minister. The singer requested him to try out ‘kulhad tea’ at one of the popular stalls in the city.

Daler Mehndi’s request to PM Modi

Daler Mehndi posted a video from the stall as he visited the city. The veteran called it ‘pure Hindustani chai’ in ‘kulhad’ (clay pots). He termed it as ‘historic’ place since it was established in 1926 and situated near Gurudwara Sant Kutiya.

"Everyone’s favourite, much loved and honoured Prime Minister, it’s my request to you that whenever you come to Kolkata, you should go here," Mehndi could be heard saying. He added, “Even doctors recommend this place, as it does not affect the health at all."

Previously Daler Mehndi had supported PM Modi by backing the farming laws, that have sparked widespread protests across the country. This is at a time when many from the Punjabi film and music industry have objected to it.

“It is my fervent request to all to trust the agricultural bills passed by Modiji. Do not get swayed by rumours and other people’s opinions. So that we can go ahead as per our wish, there are no middlemen anymore,” he had then stated.

Meanwhile, PM Modi made a fiery statement during his visit to Kolkata on Monday. He accused the CM Mamata Banerjee government of "criminalising politics, institutionalised corruption and politicising the police".

