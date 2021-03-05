Daler Mehndi pained by suicide of Ahmedabad woman; makes plea tagging PM Modi, Amit Shah

Daler Mehndi expressed his sadness over the recent suicide of a 23-year-old woman Ayesha Khan in Gujarat over dowry. The veteran singer urged citizens to come together and end the practice of dowry. He hoped that the citizens would come together and save the women of the country from taking such steps.

READ: Gujarat Woman Records Message On Phone, Jumps Into River, Dies

Daler Mehndi on Ahmedabad woman’s suicide

Taking to Twitter, Daler Mehndi posted a video where he was heard saying, “I just heard of a news that has saddened me immensely. A girl named Ayesha has taken her life due to dowry harassment and hearing her father made me upset. We all need to express our voice on this, be alert and free from this stigma of dowry.” The Rang De Basanti artist added, “Our daughters should be happy. Be it Hindu, Muslim, Sikh or Christians, all need to stand up to make a difference. Both, the person giving dowry and one receiving the dowry were equally responsible for this. We should create an awareness on this, so that our daughters remain safe.” “I have heard that many daughters give away their lives like this and this is happening in the 21st century. We all should come together and get rid of this disease . Let’s save our daughters. and let’s make it a dowry-free India,” Mehdi concluded.

He also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah along with the tweet.

READ: DYK BTS' RM Had Sung A Daler Mehndi Song When He Was Just 14-years-old?

23-year-old woman allegedly commits suicide

The incident had taken place in February when the woman allegedly jumped into the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad. A video of the woman’s video speaking about her husband not wanting her anymore and that she was tired of her life, had gone viral. Her father got a First Information Report registered at the Sabarmati Riverfront (West) against her husband Arif Babukhanon on charges of abetment to suicide, alleging that he had inflicted mental torture on her and told her, "die if you want to, and send me a video". As per reports, the husband has been arrested by the Gujarat Police.

READ: Daler Mehndi Makes Request To PM Modi Before Next Kolkata Visit; Says It's A 'must Have'

READ: Daler Mehndi Praises 'amazing & Unbeatable' Mahindra Thar; Pens Message For Anand Mahindra

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.