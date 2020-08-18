Daler Mehndi Ran Away From His Home At The Age Of 11 To Learn Music, Read Other Facts

Popular Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi turned a year older on August 18. The singer gave his first live performance at the age of 13. But, do you know he ran away from home at the age of 11 to make a career in music? An IMDb trivia has stated that highly influenced by the Patiala Gharana style of music, Daler Mehndi ran away from home to be trained by the renowned Late Ustad Raahat Ali Khan.

Interestingly, numerous online reports have stated that about 20 thousand people were present during the first stage performance of Daler. The audience was showering flowers and currency notes upon him. And, he gradually started working for the album songs.

Daler Mehndi's birthday

In 1967, Daler Mehndi was born in Patna, Bihar on August 18. Bought up in a family of musicians, he has been practising the various forms of Indian classical music such as Ragas and Shabads. His debut album Bolo Ta Ra Ra, which was dropped in 1995, was a massive hit as it is reported that the album sold over 20 million copies.

Daler Mehndi's songs

The 53-year-old singer has many hit songs in his repertoire; Tunak Tunak Tun, and Na Na Na Na Re, are a few to name. Apart from his albums, he has performed around the world in places like the U.S., Canada, Australia, the UAE, Spain, South Africa, East Africa, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Malaysia, Pakistan, Hong Kong, the West Indies, Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand.

On the other side, the Ho Jayegi Balle Balle singer has his own record label since 2000, named DRecords. Renowned artists such as Hussain Baksh and Safri Boys have delivered various songs under the label. He has also lent his voice to popular tracks of numerous films including Aamir Khan's Dangal and Prabhas' Bahubali.

Daler Mehndi's family

Daler Mehndi married to singer-actor Taranpreet, who is popularly known as Nikki Mehndi. The duo shares four children: Gurdeep, Ajit, Prabhjot and Rabaab. Also, popular singer Mika Singh is his younger brother. Other popular names in the music industry such as singer Harjeet Mehndi and music director Shamsher Mehndi, are also his siblings.

