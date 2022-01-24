Daler Mehndi To Debut Metaverse Virtual Concert On Republic Day After Justin & Scott

After some popular Hollywood names like Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, Marshmallow, and more who have made the audience groove to their peppy tracks at a Metaverse virtual concert, Indian playback singer Daler Mehendi is set to join the league. The Punjabi singer who had belted out some amazing tracks like Rang De Basanti, Bolo Tara Ra Ra and more are set to perform at India's first Metaverse concert on Republic Day.

For the unversed, in addition to dedicating a song to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the singer will also be crooning his hit numbers like Namoh Namoh, Jago India. With this, Daler Mehndi has become the first Indian to perform at a Metaverse virtual concert. The singer took to Instagram and shared a video while giving a glimpse of the virtual concert. Dedicating an exclusive and first special performance to the PM on the special occasion, Daler is all ready for a promising, yet unforgettable experience for all his fans.

Daler Mehndi to perform at Metaverse virtual concert

The video shared by Daler gave a sneak peek of what fans can expect in-store as he performs at the virtual concert. “Sneak Peek video only for you! India’s first #metaverseconcert in @partynite.metaverse on 26th Jan 2022. Get your FREE concert passes by subscribing on the given link https://bit.ly/dalermehndi,” he wrote alongside the video. The core of the Metaverse is based on parties and celebrations where brands and celebrities will reach the direct audience. Daler Mehndi becomes the first Indian performer to join the list of artists who have already performed in Metaverse virtual concerts, which have only occurred 4-5 times in terms of size and scale at this point in time.

What are Metaverse concerts?

Much like other Hollywood performers like Travis Scott, Ariana Grande, and more, India also needs this kind of technology to bridge between digital and physical realities. The concert opens up new possibilities for pop music online by bridging connections between foreign artists who want to collaborate across borders or even trade show recordings of concerts with their fans all around the world.

For the unversed, a music concert in the Metaverse combines elements of Virtual reality (VR), NFTs, and blockchain-based decentralised worlds. Gumber’s company organised India’s first Metaverse concert on Somnium Space VR with Sparsh Dangwal performing a recorded show attended by 25-30 people. Through metaverse, any company can transport an artist to a beach, the moon, or some fantasy world. All you need to have is a VR headset, and once you are in, you will see a little cartoon(y) avatar of yours there who can talk to other people attending the concert, dance, and enjoy like you would in an in-person concert. In the Metaverse, artists can perform anywhere in the world as people attend their concerts from the comfort of their homes.

