Daler Mehndi's 'Ragda' Is A Fusion Of Punjabi And Bhojpuri Beats That Will Make You Groove

Daler Mehndi is a popular singer who hails from Patna. Over the years, Daler Mehndi's songs have been a hit with some lively and energetic music. He composed this music with an intention to show the love for Bhojpuri music. Adding on to the list, the Ragada song will set your mood right. The lyrics are vibrant and bring a smile to your face. Daler Mehndi’s songs have always been quite popular and express joy and the Ragda song is another feather to the cap. The video was shot in the backdrop of a railway station, Daler Mehndi can be seen singing and dancing to this catchy number.

Daler Mehndi's Ragda song review

Daler Mehndi released his brand new song Ragda on the occasion of Holi. The song is a fusion of Bhojpuri and Punjabi language. The music of the song is catchy and is sure to make one groove, and is surely going to hit the music charts. So far, the song has already garnered more than 190k views on YouTube. Shot on the backdrop of a railway station, the song features a beautiful woman disguised as a fisherwoman. In the music video, Daler tries to woo the woman and tries to impress her with his singing and dancing skills. He follows her around the station and also follows her on a train.

About his song, Daler Mehendi said, "Most of the people don’t know that my mother tongue is Bhojpuri but I became famous for the music in Punjabi genre. I am glad people have loved my music all this year and I was able to contribute to Punjabi music. Now, I feel that I should also contribute to my mother tongue and thus the music is a fusion of Bhojpuri and Punjabi. The lyrics are simple and fun. I personally love and enjoy this music and I hope people will shower the same love and wishes as they did for all my previous songs."

(Image Source: Daler Mehndi/Instagram)