Damon Albarn Apologises To Taylor Swift After Claiming She Does Not Write Her Songs; Read

Grammy award-winning singer Taylor Swift, who has been a singing sensation since a very early age, often falls into debates with other stars. However, the Sparks Fly singer always has the best comebacks and never shies away from snubbing those who have made comments against her talent. She recently slammed musician Damon Albarn for a false claim, that led the latter to apologise to the Folklore singer.

In a recent chat with Los Angeles Times, English musician Damon Albarn lauded award-winning singer Billie Eilish and her producer brother Finneas for their songs. He called the sibling duo "interesting songwriters" and added he is "more attracted" to Eilish's music than Swift's. When the interviewer hailed Swift for her songwriting, Albarn claimed that she does not write her own songs and added she co-writes some of them and it does not count.

The musician did not stop there and went further with his comment on the 32-year-old singer. Albarn quipped co-writing is very different to writing. He said he is not hating on anybody but claimed there is a difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes and it does not mean the outcome of that cannot be great. He further added how Ella Fitzgerald never wrote a song in her life and called himself a traditionalist.

Taylor Swift reacts to Damon Albarn's comment on her

Seemingly, Taylor Swift was furious about Albarn's comment and slammed him via Twitter. The singer reacted to a news article on the micro-blogging site and responded to Albarn. She tagged him and wrote, "@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging." "You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f***ed up to try and discredit my writing. WOW," the singer added. At last, she also wrote, "PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering."

Damon Albarn apologises to Taylor Swift

Damon Albarn soon realised his mistake and responded to the White Horse singer. In his reply, the British musician wrote, "I totally agree with you. i had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait." "I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally," the singer added. "The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand. - Damon," he concluded.

Image: AP/Instagram/@damonalbarn