'Dance Plus' Judge Karishma Chavan To Host Women's Day Event 'Here To Slay' On March 7

Karishma Chavan, who was seen as a judge on the show Dance Plus is set to host the event "Here to Slay". The event will take place on the eve of Women’s Day and promote women artists, which Chavan says is extremely important to her. Singer Akasa Singh and Arunaja will also be a part of the event, read along to know what they and Karishma have to say about the event.

Karishma Chavan to host the event "Here To Slay" on Women’s Day

Dancer, choreographer and Dance Plus judge Karishma Chavan will now host the event Here to Slay on Sunday, March 7, 2021, to celebrate women’s day at the club Mitron in Bandra. The event will also feature performances by Naagin, Aithey Aa, Thug Ranjha singer Akasa Singh as well as Indie vocalist Arunaja, who has voiced the songs Broken, Dankila and more. Stand – up comedian Fatima Ayesha as well as DJ Ishani are also on the list of performers for the event which will go on from afternoon till night.

Talking about the night and the objective for the event, Karishma shares, “All that I have achieved till date has not been without a series of rejection, judgement and criticism. In a male dominant industry, as a woman, promoting female artists is very important to me. Personally, this night is all about beginning a brand new avenue, organised exclusively by women for the purpose of creating a space where we can come together under a single roof to promote female talent and celebrate womanhood in its true sense. Its #HeretoSlay”.

Akasa is excited to perform and says, “I’ve always looked up to Karishma as one of the most badass empowering women ever! I’m so excited to be a part of this super cool all-girl event she’s organised cause I am a firm believer and supporter of girl power! Can’t wait to perform, party and celebrate that!”.

Adding to this, Arunaja expresses, “Very excited to be a part of an all-Woman Line-Up, for Women's Day. I'm really excited to watch the kickass artists will be performing. I've been looking up to them for the longest time. It's an honour and privilege to be a part of the celebration. This is going to be some serious #GirlPower action on this 7th March and I can't wait”.

