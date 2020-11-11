Darius Rucker Reveals He Was Told 'audiences Wouldn't Listen To A Black Country Musician'

On November 9, 2020, Darius Rucker opened up about racism in country music on his fellow artist Rissi Palmer’s podcast Color Me Country. The artist stated that he was once told 'audiences would not hearken to a Black country musician'. He later went on to speak about his childhood memories when he learned about racism and how is not yet ready to face it.

Rucker recalls once being told 'audiences wouldn't hearken to Black country musician'

Also read: NASCAR Picks Up At Tricky Darlington After 10-week Hiatus

w/ @dariusrucker on @colormecntry at 7pm est. Click the link to go directly to the show page: https://t.co/c4Vg3XBPXU. It’s a good time set to music, you shouldn’t miss out! Also, you can hear the shows for FREE and without a subscription if you tune in at 5pm & 7pm on the dot. — Rissi Palmer (@RissiPalmer) November 8, 2020

The singer talked about growing up in Charleston, South Carolina. He stated that he is not going to compromise his life and career for someone’s hatred. The artist has been vocal about racism within the country in past few months and has motivated his fans for a change after the death of George Floyd.

Also read: Super Bowl 2020 Parties In Miami: All About The Celebrity Guests, Dates, Venues, And Time

In the podcast, Darius and Rissi discussed the history of black country artists which people usually don’t talk about, just like the country artist Lesley Riddle who worked with The Carter Family. Darius said that 'the door isn’t kicked open but the doors are open now.' Calling Kane Brown ‘a freakin’ superstar’, by adding that if he went on tour with Kane, he’d have to open for him.

Darius: "One sentence can end your career in country music"

Expressing his viewpoint to Rissi’s comments, he spoke against President George W Bush this summer in reference to The Chicks, he said, “One sentence can end your career in country music.” He cannot escape being the victim of racism just because he’s 'a rich Black man.' Darius also shared a post on Instagram on June 2, 2020 after the death of George Floyd, who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck. The incident ignited a wave of protests and a national reckoning on race.

Also read: Dua Lipa Talks About Her Fun Collaboration With Miley Cyrus On Upcoming Song

Darius penned a long note and said that the whole incident is heartbreaking. He admitted that he has faced racism his whole life and racism is not a 'born thing, it is a taught thing'. He ended the three-picture note by adding a quote by author James Baldwi: “We can disagree and still love each other, unless your disagreement is rooted in my oppression and denial of my humanity and the right to exist.”

Image Source: Darius Rucker Instagram

Also read: Steven Moffat Reveals The Original Draft Of 'Doctor Who's' Legendary Episode 'Blink'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.