Darshan Raval Credits Reality Shows For Receiving Fame, Says He Had 'no Sob Story'

Darshan Raval, the popular singer who rose to fame after showcasing his skills in a singing reality show, recently talked about his journey in the music industry and how he did not have to use sob stories in order to garner fans’ love. He even spoke about how he managed to get the attention of music composers after being a part of a reality show.

Darshan Raval on how one needs to work hard to remain in the public eye

According to the reports by Hindustan Times, Darshan Raval, who began his journey with a singing reality show, talked about how he would fully credit the shows for getting him noticed. While speaking about the issue of making sob stories in order to get into a reality show, he revealed how it was normal for him. He further stated how his journey was musical and he did not face anything. Stating more about the show in which he featured, he revealed how he got a lot of recognition through it, with no sob story and no background. He also stated how the audience saw him as a singer and supported him without having a back story.

Since not every reality show contestant catches the eye of music composers, Darshan Raval stated that if one sung for a Bollywood movie, there was no constant hard work they needed in order to make music and entertain people. He then stated how an artist from a reality show had to keep making independent music so that even people would connect with them. Adding to it, he also stated how reality shows were a great platform and mentioned that it was better to have lakhs of people watching you than staying at home with your talent.

The singer further revealed details about his latest track, Jannat Ve, which was his seventh monsoon song. He mentioned how he shared the melody for it was composed last year during the lockdown and added how he had been garnering constant love and support from the fans every year. The artist has also voiced for Bollywood movie songs namely Jab Tum Chaho, Chogada, Kamariya, Sanedo, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Mehrama, Odhani, Khwahish Mein Teri, Kheench Meri Photo and many more.

IMAGE: DARSHAN RAVAL INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.