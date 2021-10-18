Darshan Raval Releases New Melody 'Duniya Chhor Doon' On His 27th Birthday

Darshan Raval has a huge fanbase for his melodies. The singer often releases soulful songs with mesmerising music and lyrics. He recently released his song Tera Naam with T-Series. Now he is back with yet another track Duniya Chhor Doon. As the singer rang into his 27 birthday today, Indie Music Label released his latest single. Darshan Raval has been teasing his new song Duniya Chhor Doon for the past week via social media. This time, the singer collaborated with Indie Music Label to release his new single. The music company dropped the song today, at 11 am, on the occasion of Darshan Raval's birthday. Sharing the video, the company wrote, "When in love, there are no boundaries and no limits. The heart is ever happy and ready to break all barriers and get drowned in love." Darshan Raval sang and composed the song, while Aditya Dev served as the music producer. Youngveer provided the lyrics of this soulful melody.

Darshan Raval's music journey

Darshan Raval rose to fame with his participation in 2014's singing reality show India's Raw Star. The singer amazed the viewers with his very first performance on the show. While he did not win, he did get several projects and also started singing for Bollywood films. The 27-year-old credits reality shows for his career's success.

Darshan Raval credits reality shows for his fame

As per a report by Hindustan Times, earlier this year, Darshan Raval opened up on singing reality shows' contribution to his life. Raval, who used to release independent music videos before his participation in India's Raw Star, grew to fame with the show. He revealed how the show helped him in getting noticed. Talking about the issue of making sob stories to get into reality shows, Raval revealed everything was normal for him as he did not face anything. he further stated the audience loved him as a singer and supported him.

Raval also received several gigs in Bollywood post his participation. His distinct voice has kept him in the audiences' hearts for years after the show happened. He has voiced for Bollywood movie songs, including Chogada, Kamariya, Jab Tum Chaho, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Odhani, Mehrama, Kheench Meri Photo, Khwahish Mein Teri, and many more.

Image: Instagram/@darshanravaldz