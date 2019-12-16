Darshan Raval's Monsoon Song Hawa Banke Crosses 100 Million Views

Darshan Raval's latest independent song, Hawa banke has managed to sum over 100 million views on its official music video uploaded on Youtube. This makes Hawa banke, Raval’s second individual track to cross the 100 million mark on Youtube. Darshan said that this particular song is really special in many ways. Looking at these numbers, the makers can say that their hard work has paid off. Read more to know about Darshan Raval's latest song, Hawa banke.

Also Read | Jackky Bhagnani And Darshan Raval Release The Audio Track Of Their New Single

Also Read | Darshan Raval Songs In 2019 That Were A Definite Hit Amongst Fans. Listen Here

Darshan Raval's latest song

The name of the song suggests that the single is a monsoon track which was released on Indie Music Label's official YouTube channel on July 17, 2019, by Sony Music India. The song got great positive reactions towards it which caused the singer to release an unplugged version on November 7, 2019. The MD of Indie Music Label, Naushad Khan feels great when a beautiful and soulful track releases, it gets what the appreciation deserves just like Raval’s Hawa banke. He said that the song released during the monsoon season, which is a tradition that Darshan follows every year and all his songs during this season in the past too, have been chartbusters. The singer has certainly gained much popularity with his songs and has created a song fan base. Read more about some fan Tweets on Darshan Raval.

Also Read | Arijit Singh's Pachtaoge Beats Darshan Raval's Dil Mera Blast On TikTok; See Results

Also Read | Jackky Bhagnani And Darshan Raval Are Back With Another Groovy Number

@DarshanRavalDZ

Finally it joined the 100 Million club 😭♥️🤧 after Tera Zikr

Congratulations all of you guys 😭#darshanraval #darshanravaldz #HawaBanke

Ab toh batana padega Umbrella ke piche kya hua? 😂

You promised remember? pic.twitter.com/440R6eBjtZ — Subhashree Nayak #DilMeraBlast 🔥❤️ (@SubhashreeDZ) December 14, 2019

Also Read | Watch: Singer Darshan Raval Leaves Audience Mesmerised

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.