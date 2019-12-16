Darshan Raval's Monsoon Song Hawa Banke Crosses 100 Million Views

Darshan Raval's latest independent song, Hawa banke has managed to sum over 100 million views on its official music video uploaded on Youtube. This makes Hawa banke, Raval’s second individual track to cross the 100 million mark on Youtube. Darshan said that this particular song is really special in many ways. Looking at these numbers, the makers can say that their hard work has paid off. Read more to know about Darshan Raval's latest song, Hawa banke.
The name of the song suggests that the single is a monsoon track which was released on Indie Music Label's official YouTube channel on July 17, 2019, by Sony Music India. The song got great positive reactions towards it which caused the singer to release an unplugged version on November 7, 2019. The MD of Indie Music Label, Naushad Khan feels great when a beautiful and soulful track releases, it gets what the appreciation deserves just like Raval’s Hawa banke. He said that the song released during the monsoon season, which is a tradition that Darshan follows every year and all his songs during this season in the past too, have been chartbusters. The singer has certainly gained much popularity with his songs and has created a song fan base. Read more about some fan Tweets on Darshan Raval.
@DarshanRavalDZ— Subhashree Nayak #DilMeraBlast 🔥❤️ (@SubhashreeDZ) December 14, 2019
Finally it joined the 100 Million club 😭♥️🤧 after Tera Zikr
Congratulations all of you guys 😭#darshanraval #darshanravaldz #HawaBanke
Ab toh batana padega Umbrella ke piche kya hua? 😂
You promised remember? pic.twitter.com/440R6eBjtZ
Your songs is Not a just song it's my happiness.— Shilpi_dz (@shilpisnkr) December 14, 2019
So so so Happy #HawaBanke complete 100 Million viewers on YouTube and
1.5 Milions like 😍❤️@DarshanRavalDZ
💙💙💙💙💙💙
❤️
❤️
❤️
❤️#DarshanRaval#Bluefamily#darshaners#spreadlove pic.twitter.com/IN3rGKteOu
#Repost darshanravaldz— Dz_shivam (@ShivamDz) December 14, 2019
(@get_repost
•
•
•
darshanravaldz What a talented guitarist @YashWav #hawabanke
.
How could i miss such an amazing talent 💙❤️
.#Darshaners #Bluefamily #MyfansMyFamily #Spreadlove https://t.co/wtXsymmzM9
